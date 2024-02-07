Connect with us

Glorious Boy Joins Jonzing World Label

27 mins ago

Afropop singer, record executive, and entrepreneur, D’Prince, has added a new talent, Glorious Boy to his entertainment company and record label, Jonzing World.

In a welcome message to Glorious Boy, D’Prince wrote: “I humbly welcome y’all to a new jonzing era with the newest member of the Jonzing family! –@thegloriousboy. I appreciate the unwavering support over the years. I’ve always been committed to the quest for spotting and developing talents. To me, it’s a lifelong pursuit that I am very passionate about. I’m honoured to be part of the amazing stories this journey births.
As @thegloriousboy embarks on this journey I call on you all for your continued unwavering support, love and encouragement. As unique as his name is, Glorious, so is he. But above all, he is more than ready to take the world by storm, ushering us into a new beginning of glorious and magnificent musical sensations.”

Glorious Boy is also set to release his debut single, “Gum Body,” today.

