Connect with us

Events Music News

Asake Emerges Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards

Events Promotions

The Visa Player Escort Program is set to fulfill Dreams for Children in Ivory Coast | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

The Wealth and Legacy Dinner: A Recap of The Legacy Haus' Insighful Discussion on Multifamily Office Advantage

Events Promotions

Here is How the Nigerian Breweries Rewarded Trade Partners and Transporters

Events

How Asake, Tyla, Trevor Noah & Other African Stars Turned Up At The Grammys

Events Inspired Music News Promotions

From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Events News

Favour Ofili Makes History At The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston

Events News Promotions

Razzl Rewards Offers Partners and Customers a Trip to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

Events

Asake Emerges Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards

Published

43 mins ago

 on

‘Mr Money With The Vibe’, Asake, has won the Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards, which was held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and was hosted by TV personality, Indiyah Polack, and stand-up comedian, Babatunde Aléshé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO Awards (@moboawards)

He was nominated alongside Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Libianca (Cameroon), Rema, Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatni) and Wizkid.

Afro-gospel singer, Limoblaze, also won the MOBO Awards in the Best Gospel Act category.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO Awards (@moboawards)

Watch to see the full list of winners here.

Related Topics:

Star Features

#GRAMMYs – International Recognition Should Not Be Our Yardstick for Success

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly

Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?

Mfonobong Inyang: My Reflection on The Past Years & The New Year
css.php