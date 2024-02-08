Asake Emerges Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards

‘Mr Money With The Vibe’, Asake, has won the Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards, which was held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and was hosted by TV personality, Indiyah Polack, and stand-up comedian, Babatunde Aléshé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOBO Awards (@moboawards)

He was nominated alongside Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Libianca (Cameroon), Rema, Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatni) and Wizkid.

Afro-gospel singer, Limoblaze, also won the MOBO Awards in the Best Gospel Act category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOBO Awards (@moboawards)

Watch to see the full list of winners here.