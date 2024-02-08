BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 1:30 PM
VenueThe Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Movie On The Rooftop Vegaz X The Link Hangout

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 270 Herbert Macaulay Yaba, Lagos
RSVPHERE


Queens of Kalakuta

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 3 PM and 6 PM
Venue:  JF Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium, UNILAG
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Amapiano District 

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 17th Avenue (Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close, Lekki, Lagos)
RSVP: HERE

Sometime in May 

Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08067153447

 

 


Bomfit Experience

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
VenueEko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

