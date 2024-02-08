Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 1:30 PM
Venue: The Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Movie On The Rooftop Vegaz X The Link Hangout
Date: Friday, February 2, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 270 Herbert Macaulay Yaba, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 3 PM and 6 PM
Venue: JF Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium, UNILAG
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Amapiano District
Date: Friday, February 9, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 17th Avenue (Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close, Lekki, Lagos)
RSVP: HERE
Sometime in May
Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08067153447
Bomfit Experience
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.