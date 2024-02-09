AshLuxe Redefines Luxury with ‘In Her Bag’ Brunch and Unveils New Products

AshLuxe, a trendsetting luxury brand, hosted an exclusive brunch on Wednesday, 31st January, at the opulent Gaia Lagos clubhouse. The event, themed ‘In Her Bag,’ paid homage to trailblazing women who epitomize the essence of the theme – “working hard, being pacesetters, and breaking glass ceilings”.

The event marked the unveiling of AshLuxe’s latest collection of bags, signifying the brand’s unwavering commitment to expanding its female clientele and fostering stronger communities. The structured silhouette and capacious main compartment cater to the multifaceted needs of today’s dynamic women.





Features of the collection include a palette of three rich colors—black, red, and green—and three versatile sizes—small, medium, and travel. Crafted from premium calf leather, each bag boasts a distinctive zigzag print accentuated by a logo patch on the front. The two rounded top handles, tonal stitching, full lining, internal slip pocket, and internal logo patch further elevate the collection’s elegance.

Temi Osunde, Head of Operations at AshLuxe, expresses,

With this collection, we aim to redefine luxury, offering not just bags but statements of empowerment and style. The dedication we put into crafting each piece reflects our commitment to quality and design excellence.

The Creative Director, Yinka Ash adds,

The bag is symbolic of the dynamic nature of modern women – strong yet graceful. This collection celebrates individuality and empowerment.

The charismatic Eku Edewor set the tone for the engaging and empowering exclusive brunch, attended by renowned and stylish businesswomen including Chioma Ikokwu, Powede Awujo Lawrence, Vanessa Azar, Derin Odugbesan, Keturah King, Ozinna Anumudu, Monica Obianodo, Obehi Ekhomu, Ifeoma Odogwu, and Olivia Arukwe, among others.

The exquisite bags are available for purchase now at www.ash-luxe.com.

