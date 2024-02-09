TRENDING: The Must See Looks From Veekee James & Femi Atere’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Connect with us

Nigerian luxury designer, Victoria Veekee James and Femi Atere had their star-studded traditional wedding on Thursday, February 9th, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. Many of your favourite BellaStylistas from Osas Ighodaro, Nancy Isime, and Toke Makinwa to Priscilla Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Pretty Mike graced the event in stunning Aso Ebi attires.

As Veekee James is renowned for snatched waists, corsets, and premium embellishments, the ladies showed out in exquisitely embellished corset outfits and snatched ensembles. Dapper men slayed the aso-ebi fabrics in embroidered Agbada while some pushed boundaries with out-of-the-box looks. Check out our favourites below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EmagineBybukola (@emaginebybukola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prudent🦋 (@prudent_gabriel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ink Balogun (@ink.kechi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ink Balogun (@ink.kechi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOHAMMED ABBAS OSSU (@abbaswoman.ng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Tucker (@sonia_barbie_tucker)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Tucker (@sonia_barbie_tucker)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa edeh aisosa (@_aisy__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @giigii_u

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @giigii_u

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layinka (@tmtbylayinka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layefa Ebitonmo (@layefaebitonmo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layefa Ebitonmo (@layefaebitonmo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

