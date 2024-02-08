Love Today: Lost In Lagos Magazine Releases Their February Issue

Love is intertwined in the very framework of society, and as society evolves, so does love. Meaning different things to different people, love has taken on various faces, expressions, and languages over time. These differences often result from various factors, including social, political, economic, and environmental influences.

With that in mind, Lost in Lagos Magazine, the editorial vertical for Lost In a City, a lifestyle brand designed to help people discover, experience, and love their city, has released ‘Love Today,’ their second issue of the year.

“Love Today” explores the many different facets of love, especially love in Lagos, and what they look like in 2024. The issue captures the uniqueness of Lagosian love and promises to bring readers up to speed, inspiring them to discover and experience the kind of love that suits them best.

This Love issue is filled with accounts of happy couples and cool singles in here that you should totally read. Check out our list of the top 10 intimate activities for you to try. Is your love language still ‘words of affirmation?’ Oh you’ve been left behind.

Find out what the new love languages in 2024 are. Also, get tips on becoming a better friend in your relationships. There’s a lot to dig into this issue. Don’t forget to experience and share ‘Love Today.’

On a more exciting note, this issue will be the last of the Lost In Lagos Monthly issue. From March, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine will be introduced, a merger of the Lost in Lagos and Lost in Abuja Magazines, to bring news and features on other parts of the country, as well as other exciting explorations for readers to discover, experience and love!

The Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine, your premiere lifestyle guide to all things Nigeria, and after 8 successful volumes, can’t wait to embark on this amazing ride with you.

Every month, a business is featured as the Spot of the Month, and this month, Radisson Blu Anchorage takes centre stage. Nestled along vibrant Victoria Island in Lagos, the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel VI offers an opulent retreat for both business and leisure travellers, consistently earning praise and accolades for its sophisticated charm.

Dining at the hotel is a culinary delight, with diverse options reflecting a commitment to luxury, while impeccable staff service ensures a memorable stay, setting it apart as a top choice in Lagos.

Click here to read the last quarterly Lost In Lagos Magazine now.

Top 10 Intimate Activities to Consider This Month

It’s that time of the year when we celebrate love. To make your date an unforgettable celebration of love, here are 10 activities you can enjoy with your loved one in Lagos.

Candle Making and Perfumery at Lohn Lagos

Perfect for couples with a penchant for art, fragrances, and innovative encounters, this exceptional spot invites you to delve into the captivating world of perfumery and candle making.

Located at: 385 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Instagram: @lohnlagos

Telephone: 0809 884 9999

Pottery Classes at Breather

For couples seeking a unique and enjoyable way to spend quality time together, experience the perfect blend of creativity and togetherness by exploring your artistic side and forging meaningful connections.

Instagram: @breather.ng

Telephone: 0701 072 7360

Yoga and Massage at Dew Centre

Dew Centre provides couples with a tranquil experience that combines the therapeutic benefits of yoga and the blissful relaxation of massage. Together, you’ll cultivate a sense of balance, flexibility, and inner calm, fostering a deeper connection between your minds and bodies.

Located at: 316 Adebayo Doherty, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Instagram: @thedewcentre

Telephone: 0802 511 9405

Overnight Beach Stay at Pura Vida Beach House

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves gently lapping the shore and the soft caress of the sea breeze. Indulge in the perfect retreat at Pura Vida for a memorably romantic experience with your partner.

Located at: Ilashe Private Resort, Ilashe.

Instagram: @puravidabeachlagos

Telephone: 0912 378 3723

Escape Room Adventure at Escape Room 33

Step into a world of mystery and excitement as you and your partner choose from a variety of intriguing themes for your escape room adventure. From solving a daring heist to navigating a haunted mansion, each theme will keep you engaged and excited.

Located at: Silverbird Galleria, 133 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Instagram: @escaperoom_33

Telephone: 0704 700 0433

Meditation and Treatment at Happiness Center

The Happiness Center stands out as a uniquely enjoyable and enriching experience for couples, blending the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, the serenity of meditation and the physical and emotional benefits of yoga.

Located at: 320 Akin Ogunlewe Road, Victoria Island

Instagram: @thehappinesscenter

Telephone: 09044332222, 09123455000

Kayaking with Kampari Tours

Embark on an unforgettable adventure as a couple with Kampari Tours and immerse yourselves in the thrill of kayaking. Picture the two of you gliding through the crystal-clear waters, surrounded by stunning scenery and sharing laughter as you navigate the gentle currents.

Instagram: @kampari_tours

Telephone: 07052111502

Take a Boat Cruise on the Lagoon With Catch and Cruise

Boat cruises are a great way to spend quality time with your partner while getting your adrenaline flowing. There is nothing like the gentle lull of the water and the panoramic views to set the scene for a romantic escape.

Instagram: @catchandcruise

Telephone: 09135360536

Adrenaline-Fueled Excitement at Upbeat

With the exhilarating bounce of trampolines and the immersive adventure of virtual reality, love and laughter collide in an exciting whirlwind. Challenge each other to a thrilling game where the trampoline becomes your court, and every jump is a strategic move.

Located at: 11 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Instagram: @upbeatcentre

Telephone: 0908 878 8995, 0908 726 5473

Picnic at Muri Okunola

The park provides intimate corners and hideaway spots where you can steal a moment away from the world. Whisper sweet nothings, share laughter and revel in the joy of being present with your significant other.

Located at: Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island

Instagram: @muriokunolapark

Telephone: 07080136406

