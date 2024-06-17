Burger Week Is Finally Here: 10 Days of Non-Stop ‘Burg-activity’ in Lagos and Abuja!

Burger lovers, it’s time! Burger Week has officially begun today, Monday, and will run until Thursday, the 27th of June. Get ready for 10 days of non-stop ‘Burg-activity’ as residents of Lagos and Abuja indulge in the ultimate burger experience.

Awari by Lost in a City presents Burger Week in collaboration with Providus Bank, Tiger, and Maltina, bringing you mouth-watering offers such as the exclusive ‘Buy One Get One Free’ deal on delectable burgers, and complimentary Tiger beer or Maltina drink freebies with burger purchases, available while stocks last. Enjoy double the delight with every burger purchase.

This year, an impressive lineup of 68 restaurants is participating in Burger Week—48 in Lagos and 20 in Abuja. Dive right in and discover these fantastic brands on the Awari App, your go-to platform for exploring the best spots and experiences in both cities.

But that’s not all! Throughout the week, vouchers will be given out to lucky burger aficionados, and on the 22nd of June, there will be a Burger Eating Competition. The first 20 people to register will be selected to participate in Lagos and Abuja.

Both of these offers are exclusive to Providus Bank account holders, so make sure you activate an account to snag these exciting giveaways. The Burger Eating Competition offers grand prizes of ₦100,000 for 1st place, ₦50,000 for 2nd place, and ₦20,000 for 3rd place winners.

In addition, Nigeria will host a culinary match in the Burger Week Challenge featuring former winners of The Kitchen Nigeria Season 1 and 2, Chef Moyo and Chef Gibbs. They will showcase their skills and teach guests how to prepare their favorite burgers, adding a gourmet touch to the festivities. Be sure to check out the @lostinlagos12 Instagram page to see who makes the best burger.

Don’t miss out on the celebration. Download and sign up on Awari to see the lineup and get involved! For more information and updates, visit @lostinlagos12, @lostinabuja12 and @awariapp.

