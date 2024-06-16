Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

The wait is over, The Fashion Souk invites you to the most anticipated fashion event this summer!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of style and inspiration as the Fashion Souk by Eventful showcases the latest trends and designs from the industry’s top talent on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd, at Harbour Point, VI. From high-street fashion to all things fashion and beauty, the Fashion Souk by Eventful will feature a diverse range of exciting Nigerian brands to satisfy any fashionista’s cravings.

Expect stunning visuals, mesmerising music, and an electric atmosphere as you mingle with fashionistas, shoppers, influencers, and industry icons. Come and appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of fashion and beauty in Nigeria. Don’t miss out on the fashion event of the year!

Join us as we celebrate the art and business of fashion and beauty and the creative minds who bring it to life as we redefine style at the Fashion Souk on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd, at Harbour Point, VI, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Entry is free!

The Fashion Souk is powered by Eventful and sponsored by BOI, Wema Bank, and LIRS. Fashion Souk, where creativity meets community @eventfulnigeria,@boinigeria, @wemabank, and @lirsgovng

