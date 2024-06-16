Connect with us

Events Promotions Style

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Events Promotions

Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Events Promotions

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Events Promotions

Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Join the Fun and Experience Magic with Nigerian Idol Stars Live at TECNO Flagship Store!

Events News Promotions

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami's International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

Events

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Avatar photo

Published

47 mins ago

 on

The wait is over, The Fashion Souk invites you to the most anticipated fashion event this summer!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of style and inspiration as the Fashion Souk by Eventful showcases the latest trends and designs from the industry’s top talent on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd, at Harbour Point, VI. From high-street fashion to all things fashion and beauty, the Fashion Souk by Eventful will feature a diverse range of exciting Nigerian brands to satisfy any fashionista’s cravings.

Expect stunning visuals, mesmerising music, and an electric atmosphere as you mingle with fashionistas, shoppers, influencers, and industry icons. Come and appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of fashion and beauty in Nigeria. Don’t miss out on the fashion event of the year!

Join us as we celebrate the art and business of fashion and beauty and the creative minds who bring it to life as we redefine style at the Fashion Souk on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd, at Harbour Point, VI, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Entry is free!

The Fashion Souk is powered by Eventful and sponsored by BOI, Wema Bank, and LIRS. Fashion Souk, where creativity meets community @eventfulnigeria,@boinigeria, @wemabank, and @lirsgovng

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai
css.php