Sparkle is in Vogue & Khosi Twala is Killing It with These 10 Looks

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Entrepreneur and Big Brother Titans winner  Khosi Twala continues to dazzle the social scene with remarkable style leaving her audience with something to remember. Join us as we explore 10 of her exquisitely embellished ensembles of the last year, reflecting her unique flair for fashion.

 1. Khosi slayed a mini nude pink dress with a dramatic floor-length bow to GLAMOUR SA’s Most Glamorous 2024 event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

Watch a display of the full fit below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

2. Serving body goals in a long-sleeved sheer black dress with silver embellishments for Durban July 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

3. Khosi sports a pink suit with a sultry lace bralette and hat for the recent Johnny Walker Blue Polo event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

Watch her strut it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

4. See Khosi in an embellished nude bodycon dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

5. A velvet vision featuring a mermaid dress with an embellished bodice and sleeves

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

6. In Accra, Ghana, Khosi rocked a bejewelled playsuit with strappy heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

7. For SA Fashion Week, Khosi chose a fully embellished dress suit layered with a ruffled white top

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

Watch her red carpet moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

8. Khosi rocked a 2-toned pink corset dress for her 26th birthday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

9. Khosi slayed a mini black suit with embellishments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

10. Check out this fully embellished black dress on Khosi Twala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

 

Credit: @khosi_twala

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

