Style
Sparkle is in Vogue & Khosi Twala is Killing It with These 10 Looks
Entrepreneur and Big Brother Titans winner — Khosi Twala continues to dazzle the social scene with remarkable style leaving her audience with something to remember. Join us as we explore 10 of her exquisitely embellished ensembles of the last year, reflecting her unique flair for fashion.
1. Khosi slayed a mini nude pink dress with a dramatic floor-length bow to GLAMOUR SA’s Most Glamorous 2024 event.
Watch a display of the full fit below:
2. Serving body goals in a long-sleeved sheer black dress with silver embellishments for Durban July 2023
3. Khosi sports a pink suit with a sultry lace bralette and hat for the recent Johnny Walker Blue Polo event
Watch her strut it:
4. See Khosi in an embellished nude bodycon dress
5. A velvet vision featuring a mermaid dress with an embellished bodice and sleeves
6. In Accra, Ghana, Khosi rocked a bejewelled playsuit with strappy heels
7. For SA Fashion Week, Khosi chose a fully embellished dress suit layered with a ruffled white top
Watch her red carpet moment below:
8. Khosi rocked a 2-toned pink corset dress for her 26th birthday
9. Khosi slayed a mini black suit with embellishments
10. Check out this fully embellished black dress on Khosi Twala
Credit: @khosi_twala