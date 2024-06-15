Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Inspired by the allure of vintage codes of individual rediscovery and retreat, The Ladymaker presents ‘A Vintage Summer’. A collection for memorable and celebratory days and nights of summer and beyond.

Held on June 1st, 2024, the launch event transported attendees to a world of classic charm and renewed fashion, celebrating every meticulously crafted detail.

The foundation of the collection is anchored on traditional adire motifs rendered in a scheme of vibrant vintage tones juxtaposed with bold palm motifs and striking stripes. In the spirit of summer, The Ladymaker has explored the concept of ‘Universals’ for the first time, creating designs that are founded on versatility for various sizes and body types. Emerging signatures for this range include caftans and smocking details that work with the figure for exceptional ease.

Summer is a season with great breadth, encompassing time for rest and relaxation, adventure and occasions and the collection caters to these expectations with versatile separates, convertible pieces and statement-wear.

In keeping with their sustainability manifesto, A Vintage Summer is designed and created to be worn for many summers to come.

The Creative Director and Founder, Ifeyinwa Azubike describes ‘A Vintage Summer’ as a very personal collection;

I considered what I would love to wear for real life scenarios, and truly love the direction, prints and silhouettes that complete this summer story. I am particularly enamored by the universal pieces such as Tour Caftan, Camp Set and Heritage Caftan and I look forward to creating memories with these pieces over time.

Since its inception in 2016, The Ladymaker has distinguished itself in the fashion industry with its core aesthetic of understated yet powerful ladyhood. The brand is celebrated for its dedication to fit and its passion for creating foundational pieces inspired by heritage.

All designs from The Ladymaker are meticulously handmade in their Lagos workshop by a talented team of pan-African artisans, led by her founder, Azubike.

The Summer Store Launch event was a resounding success, with attendees experiencing firsthand the nostalgic elegance of ‘A Vintage Summer’. This collection is a testament to The Ladymakers dedication to timeless design and their celebration of the sophisticated charm of summers past.

To make inquiries or find out more about The Ladymaker, kindly send an email to [email protected] or explore the instagram page. To have a walk-in experience, visit the store located at 22B Yesufu Abiodun Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content