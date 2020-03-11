Connect with us

11 Effortless African Fashion Brands To Level Up Your Dress Game ASAP

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Some of the latest pieces by these African brands are making me want to plan all my outfits for next season ASAP. I’m looking forward to a wardrobe overflowing with maxis, midis, florals, stripes and minidresses alike.

From work to weddings, or weekend brunch, anyone who needs inspiration for sunnier days ahead can look to this round up of some of my favourite dress brands. From pocket-friendly go-tos such as Zephans & Co and For Style Sake, to investment-level price points like Meena and Gozel Green and, of course, everything in between, read about and shop some of my favourite 10 best brands for dresses so you can stock up on ASAP.

Tongoro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on


Senegalese label Tongoro has been on my radar for a long time thanks to their eye-catching dresses and separates.

The Ladymaker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Ladymaker (@the_ladymaker) on

This brand is known for its superbly cut and uber feminine looks. Thank us later.

DZYN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DZYN (@dzynbabe) on

Girls with over the top style will have a field day with DZYN’s statement frocks.

Maju

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maju (@shopmaju) on

It’s not often that we see such a reasonably priced brand such as Maju blow up

Zephans & Co

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levictoria by Zephans&Co✂👗RTW (@zephansandco) on

Zephans & Co excels at chic print dresses that are basically a magnet for compliments.

Gozel Green

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gozel Green (@gozelgreen) on


Have a summer event coming up? You can’t go wrong with anything Gozel Green.

Meena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MEENA OFFICIAL (@meenaofficial) on

Meena’s dresses skyrocketed to cult status thanks to their insanely gorgeous looks.

Rococo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rococo (@rococothebrand) on

Depending on how you style it, a Rococo dress can take you from desk to drinks in a pinch.

Imad Eduso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imad Eduso (@imadeduso_) on

Imad Eduso offers all sorts of pieces, but I think this brand especially excels in wedding guest ready looks.

Shop FSS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ForStyleSake (@shop_fss) on


For Style Sake perfects any item it designs, and its dresses are no exception.

KAI Collective

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAI (@kaicollective) on


You won’t just look amazing in a KAI Collective dress—you’ll feel incredible, too.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

