11 Effortless African Fashion Brands To Level Up Your Dress Game ASAP

Some of the latest pieces by these African brands are making me want to plan all my outfits for next season ASAP. I’m looking forward to a wardrobe overflowing with maxis, midis, florals, stripes and minidresses alike.

From work to weddings, or weekend brunch, anyone who needs inspiration for sunnier days ahead can look to this round up of some of my favourite dress brands. From pocket-friendly go-tos such as Zephans & Co and For Style Sake, to investment-level price points like Meena and Gozel Green and, of course, everything in between, read about and shop some of my favourite 10 best brands for dresses so you can stock up on ASAP.

Tongoro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on Oct 4, 2019 at 3:28am PDT



Senegalese label Tongoro has been on my radar for a long time thanks to their eye-catching dresses and separates.

The Ladymaker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ladymaker (@the_ladymaker) on Feb 26, 2020 at 3:19am PST

This brand is known for its superbly cut and uber feminine looks. Thank us later.

DZYN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DZYN (@dzynbabe) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

Girls with over the top style will have a field day with DZYN’s statement frocks.

Maju

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maju (@shopmaju) on Mar 7, 2020 at 4:34am PST

It’s not often that we see such a reasonably priced brand such as Maju blow up

Zephans & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levictoria by Zephans&Co✂👗RTW (@zephansandco) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:13am PDT

Zephans & Co excels at chic print dresses that are basically a magnet for compliments.

Gozel Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gozel Green (@gozelgreen) on Feb 7, 2019 at 5:25am PST



Have a summer event coming up? You can’t go wrong with anything Gozel Green.

Meena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEENA OFFICIAL (@meenaofficial) on Dec 12, 2018 at 4:19am PST

Meena’s dresses skyrocketed to cult status thanks to their insanely gorgeous looks.

Rococo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rococo (@rococothebrand) on Jul 2, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

Depending on how you style it, a Rococo dress can take you from desk to drinks in a pinch.

Imad Eduso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imad Eduso (@imadeduso_) on Jan 29, 2020 at 3:12am PST

Imad Eduso offers all sorts of pieces, but I think this brand especially excels in wedding guest ready looks.

Shop FSS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ForStyleSake (@shop_fss) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:19am PST



For Style Sake perfects any item it designs, and its dresses are no exception.

KAI Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAI (@kaicollective) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:06am PST



You won’t just look amazing in a KAI Collective dress—you’ll feel incredible, too.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!