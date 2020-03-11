News
11 Effortless African Fashion Brands To Level Up Your Dress Game ASAP
Some of the latest pieces by these African brands are making me want to plan all my outfits for next season ASAP. I’m looking forward to a wardrobe overflowing with maxis, midis, florals, stripes and minidresses alike.
From work to weddings, or weekend brunch, anyone who needs inspiration for sunnier days ahead can look to this round up of some of my favourite dress brands. From pocket-friendly go-tos such as Zephans & Co and For Style Sake, to investment-level price points like Meena and Gozel Green and, of course, everything in between, read about and shop some of my favourite 10 best brands for dresses so you can stock up on ASAP.
Tongoro
View this post on Instagram
Senegalese label Tongoro has been on my radar for a long time thanks to their eye-catching dresses and separates.
The Ladymaker
View this post on Instagram
This brand is known for its superbly cut and uber feminine looks. Thank us later.
DZYN
View this post on Instagram
Girls with over the top style will have a field day with DZYN’s statement frocks.
Maju
View this post on Instagram
It’s not often that we see such a reasonably priced brand such as Maju blow up
Zephans & Co
View this post on Instagram
Zephans & Co excels at chic print dresses that are basically a magnet for compliments.
Gozel Green
View this post on Instagram
Have a summer event coming up? You can’t go wrong with anything Gozel Green.
Meena
View this post on Instagram
Meena’s dresses skyrocketed to cult status thanks to their insanely gorgeous looks.
Rococo
View this post on Instagram
Depending on how you style it, a Rococo dress can take you from desk to drinks in a pinch.
Imad Eduso
View this post on Instagram
Imad Eduso offers all sorts of pieces, but I think this brand especially excels in wedding guest ready looks.
Shop FSS
View this post on Instagram
For Style Sake perfects any item it designs, and its dresses are no exception.
KAI Collective
View this post on Instagram
You won’t just look amazing in a KAI Collective dress—you’ll feel incredible, too.