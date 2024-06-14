Infinix and University of Ibadan Commission Newly Renovated ICT Student Resource Centre

Infinix, a leading technology brand dedicated to empowering today’s youth, recently commissioned the newly renovated ICT Student Resource Centre at the University of Ibadan. The event, held on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Infinix and the University of Ibadan.

The goal of the partnership is to enhance students’ academic, entrepreneurial, social, and technical skills, as well as to establish the Infinix Club within the university to promote student participation in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial development.

Additionally, the partnership aimed to provide access to job and internship opportunities for University of Ibadan students at Transsion and its subsidiaries in Nigeria and globally. In line with this, Infinix recently offered Graduate Trainee positions to six UI students after a call for applications.

The newly renovated ICT Student Resource Centre is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to these goals. The centre has been equipped with cutting-edge technology, providing students with the necessary tools to enhance their learning and innovation capabilities.

During the commissioning ceremony, representatives from both Infinix and the University of Ibadan expressed their enthusiasm and optimism about the prospects of this partnership. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, commended Infinix for their dedication to improving the educational infrastructure and for their ongoing support in fostering a technologically proficient student body.

He said – Infinix has made a commendable choice by investing in the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier university. This centre will benefit all stakeholders, and we are committed to maintaining it to ensure its sustainability. We anticipate further collaborations, including providing scholarships for financially challenged yet talented students. Infinix is delighted to see the positive impact of our partnership with the University of Ibadan, said Doris Zhao, Marketing Manager, Infinix Nigeria. The renovated ICT Student Resource Centre symbolizes our commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators. We are proud to provide these students with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in the digital age.

Beyond the commissioning, Infinix presented its latest Note 40 device to the Vice-Chancellor and other management staff members and distributed several Infinix accessories and gifts to some of the students present at the event.

