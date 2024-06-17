BNXploresMorocco: Collette and Motunde’s Luxurious & Thrilling 6-Day Journey in the Kingdom of Light

Bonjour BNers! Comment allez-vous?

Your girl Collette is back from this wonderful trip to the beautiful Kingdom of Light, Morocco. Myself and Motunde embarked on a captivating journey through Morocco, thanks to the Moroccan National Tourist Team. This amazing experience was curated to highlight Morocco’s diversity and promote tourism and the adventure spanned six days, exploring Casablanca, Tangier, Chefchaouen, and Marrakech.

DAY ONE: LAGOS TO CASABLANCA, WELLNESS SESSION AND COCKTAIL DINNER

Alright, let’s kick things off with our flight from Lagos to Casablanca! As a first-timer on an international flight, I must say, it was quite the adventure compared to our usual local flights. We navigated through all the security checks like pros and even treated ourselves to a bit of relaxation at the Business lounge in the departure wing of the Lagos International Airport.

After a light breakfast and a bit of waiting, it was time to board. And before we knew it, we were soaring through the sky on our way to the stunning city of Casablanca!

At 11:30 am, we touched down in Casablanca, and let me tell you, the welcome was nothing short of spectacular!

Now, I have been throwing around “we” quite a bit, and you might be wondering who exactly I am talking about. Well, let me introduce you to our crew: Motunde and I were part of a specially selected team from Nigeria, making us eight in total.

By 1 pm, we found ourselves checking into our first hotel in the first city of our vacation: the luxurious Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche. And what’s the first order of business when you arrive in a new city? You guessed it – lunch! The hunger was real, folks.

Now, let me tell you about this lunch at Sofitel. It was an absolute feast, a three-course affair that left our taste buds singing. I started with a Seafood Caesar salad, followed by pasta and fish for my main course. And by the time dessert rolled around, I was too stuffed to even think about it.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. I was eager to see what kind of room I’d be calling home for the next few days. And let me tell you, the Sofitel did not disappoint. It was the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and we wasted no time diving headfirst into the luxurious experience.

By 3 pm, we were treating ourselves to a well-deserved wellness session, complete with sauna time and a rejuvenating Moroccan hammam. As the day melted into the evening, we made our way up to the 24th floor for a cocktail dinner fit for royalty. It was the perfect opportunity to mingle with both the Moroccan and Nigerian teams, sharing stories and forging new friendships over delicious food and drinks.

Here are the top five fascinating facts about the beautiful city of Casablanca:

It is the largest city in Morocco and economic hub

It is home to the iconic Hassan II Mosque, one of the largest in the world

Founded by the Berbers in the 10th century

It is a strategic port city on the Atlantic coast

It is an inspiration for the classic film “Casablanca” (1942)

DAY TWO: ARRIVING TANGIER, LUNCH, GUIDED TOUR AND DINNER

The day kicked off bright and early as we geared up for our train journey to Tangier. After a hearty breakfast buffet, we boarded the TGV train, embarking on a scenic ride through picturesque landscapes.

For a first-timer like me, the train experience was a pleasant surprise – smooth sailing for a swift two-hour journey, with the added comfort of onboard restrooms.

Arriving in Tangier, the vibrant city welcomed us with open arms. The Hilton Hotel greeted us with its renowned hospitality, treating us to a lavish lunch that left us craving more. And oh, the view from the restaurant! Simply breathtaking.

With our appetites satisfied, we were ready to kickstart the next phase of our adventure. Armed with our key cards, we made our way to our rooms, eager to unpack, unwind, and recharge for the exciting activities ahead.

We eagerly delved into Tangier’s rich history and dynamic present on a guided city tour, immersing ourselves in its vibrant cultural tapestry and uncovering its fascinating landmarks. Located in the northern reaches of Morocco, Tangier sits at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, boasting a multicultural heritage that adds to its allure.

Our evening guided tour began and our first stop was at Cape Spartel, a popular tourist spot for marvelling at the stunning views where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Mediterranean Sea. We also visited the Tangier Medina, a known market filled with narrow winding streets, vibrant souks, and a rich array of local crafts, spices, and traditional goods.

In the evening, we visited Le Simple Tanger Restaurant, where we had several delectable dishes.

Here are the top five fascinating facts about the beautiful city of Tangier:

Tangier is uniquely positioned at the meeting point of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, serving as a strategic gateway between Africa and Europe.

The city boasts a rich history influenced by various cultures, including Phoenician, Roman, Arab, and European, making it a true cultural melting pot.

From 1923 to 1956, Tangier was an international zone governed by multiple countries, attracting a mix of artists, spies, and businessmen from around the world.

Tangier’s Medina, with its labyrinthine streets, vibrant souks, and historic Kasbah, offers a glimpse into traditional Moroccan life and architecture.

The city has inspired numerous writers and artists, including Paul Bowles, William S. Burroughs, and Henri Matisse, who were drawn to Tangier’s exotic allure and vibrant cultural scene.

DAY THREE: CHEFCHAOUEN, GUIDED CITY TOUR AND MOROCCAN-THEMED WEDDING DINNER

On Day Three, we set off to our next destination on the itinerary, the enchanting city known as the Blue Pearl, Chefchaouen. The journey from Tangier took us a few hours by road, but as soon as we arrived, we were mesmerized by the city’s breathtaking blue buildings and serene atmosphere.

For lunch, we found ourselves at a restaurant boasting a stunning view of Chefchaouen’s majestic mountains. Being a proud coffee lover, I couldn’t resist pairing my meal with a refreshing Frappuccino, alongside the popular Moroccan Beef Tagine.

With our hunger satisfied, we eagerly embarked on a guided tour through the city’s tranquil streets, immersing ourselves in its distinct charm. Along the way, we explored notable landmarks and wandered through the vibrant local markets, taking in the sights and sounds of this enchanting Blue Pearl.

As we returned to our home for the night at Dar Ba Sidi, anticipation filled the air for the next activity: the Moroccan wedding-themed event. I was particularly excited for this occasion, as the ladies on our team had a special role to play as Moroccan bridesmaids. To our delight, our host graciously provided us with stunning attire and exquisite jewellery to adorn ourselves with.

After refreshing ourselves and having our makeup done, we were dressed to the nines and ready to fully immerse ourselves in the festivities of the evening.

This Moroccan-themed wedding event, featured traditional music, dance, and cuisine, creating an unforgettable cultural experience. Truly, it was a highlight and showcased the magnificent Moroccan traditions with exquisite attire, traditional music, and sumptuous cuisine. The experience was unforgettable, filled with vibrant culture, and rich history.

In a traditional Moroccan wedding, the bride typically wears multiple outfits throughout the celebration, which can range from 3 to 7 or more outfits, depending on the region and family traditions. However, the bride in this scenario wore three different outfits:

Wedding outfit: The bride wears a stunning takchita or iktarr (traditional Moroccan wedding dress) for the wedding ceremony, often in red or pink.

The bride wears a stunning takchita or iktarr (traditional Moroccan wedding dress) for the wedding ceremony, often in red or pink. Reception outfit: The bride changes into a different dress for the reception, which may be a more modern or glamorous attire.

The bride changes into a different dress for the reception, which may be a more modern or glamorous attire. Party outfit: The bride may change into another outfit for the party or celebration, which could be a more comfortable or festive dress.

These multiple outfit changes are integral to Moroccan wedding traditions, symbolizing the bride’s transformation and celebration of her new status.

The traditional Moroccan wedding groom is dressed in attire that exudes elegance and sophistication. Here are some fascinating facts about the groom’s traditional outfit that I observed:

Djellaba or jabador: A long, elegant robe with intricate embroidery

White or cream-coloured attire: Symbolizing purity and innocence

Bisht: A luxurious cloak with gold or silver thread

Khamsa or hamsa: A pendant symbolizing good luck and protection

Decorated shoes: With intricate embroidery or ornamentation

The groom’s outfit is said to be a symbol of his status and dignity, which makes him feel like a king on his special day.

After the activities of the night had concluded, we had a group dinner as usual and retired because the journey ahead of us was going to be a long road trip and we needed the strength for it.

Here are the top five fascinating facts about the beautiful city of Chefchaouen:

Chefchaouen is famously known as the “Blue Pearl” of Morocco due to its striking blue-washed buildings, which create a serene and picturesque ambience throughout the city.

The tradition of painting the buildings blue is believed to be rooted in Jewish tradition, symbolizing the sky and heaven, and serving as a reminder to lead a spiritual life.

The city is renowned for its artisanal crafts, including woven blankets, wool garments, and intricate pottery, making it a haven for shoppers and art enthusiasts.

Nestled in the Rif Mountains, Chefchaouen offers stunning natural scenery, with opportunities for hiking and exploring the surrounding landscapes, including the Akchour Waterfalls.

The Medina of Chefchaouen, with its narrow, winding streets and historic kasbah, provides a charming and authentic experience of traditional Moroccan architecture and culture.

DAY FOUR: ARRIVING IN MARRAKECH

We embarked on a road trip from Chefchaouen to Tangier to catch a train to Casablanca, before journeying onward to the vibrant red city of Marrakech! The entire day was filled with excitement as we traversed the Moroccan landscape, making the most of our time with fun activities like car karaoke and games of concentration to keep us entertained along the way.

After a long 8 to 9 hours of traveling from one city to the next, we finally arrived in Marrakech, and let me tell you, it was worth every moment of the journey.

The first surprise hit us as soon as we arrived at our accommodation, and let me tell you, it felt like stepping into a palace! As soon as I entered my room, which felt more like a villa, I was greeted with a handwritten note from the general manager, accompanied by some sweets and fruits to snack on. But the real showstopper? Each villa boasts its private pool!

Can you believe it? I felt like I was in paradise, and this was just the beginning of the luxurious experience that Marrakech had in store for our team. Having had an early dinner, I knew an early night was in order because we had a big day ahead of us.

Why the rush? Well, we had to be up and out by 5:30 am for the hot air balloon ride – a dream I had long been waiting to tick off my bucket list.

DAY FIVE: HOT AIR BALLON RIDE, MUSEE DES CONFLUENCE, MARRAKECH MEDINA

The next day, the team gathered outside the villa by 5:00 am, eagerly making our way to the venue for our much-anticipated activity. Upon arrival, we were each given a tag and treated to the welcoming warmth of Moroccan tea, the perfect start to the day.

As we made our way to the main grounds for the hot air balloon ride, I couldn’t help but be amazed by the sheer size of the balloons – they were massive! We soared above the city on a breathtaking hot air balloon ride and caught the sunrise – a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Apparently, for riding on a hot air balloon, you are awarded a certificate. Amazing, isn’t it?!

After our exhilarating morning adventure, we returned to the hotel to freshen up and have a hearty breakfast to fuel our exploration. Our first stop was the Musée des Confluences, renowned for its extensive collection of artefacts showcasing Morocco’s rich and diverse cultural history. From there, we ventured to the vibrant Jamaa El Fna Square, and with the guidance of our knowledgeable tour guide, we navigated through the maze-like streets of the Marrakech Medina, a bustling market teeming with spices, textiles, and intricately handcrafted goods. It was a sensory overload as we absorbed the sights, sounds, and scents of this bustling hub of activity, truly experiencing the essence of Moroccan culture.

Following the tour, we were treated to a lavish lunch at a rooftop high-end restaurant, where I indulged in the delectable Lamb Tagine, a delightful departure from the Beef Tagine I savoured in Chefchaouen. The tender meat melted in my mouth with every bite, leaving me thoroughly satisfied.

After lunch, we returned to the villa to relax and freshen up, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Marrakech nightlife experience. It was an unforgettable evening with an exquisite dinner and top-notch performances at one of Marrakech’s premier nightlife establishments.

DAY SIX: QUAD BIKE, CAMEL RIDING AND MORE

The final day was here, and we knew we had to make it count. But before bidding farewell to Marrakech, we had one last adventure in store: quad-biking and camel riding!

As we returned to our hotel, we had one final shower in our enchanting villa, taking in every moment of our last morning in Marrakech. We gathered for one last meal in this captivating city, cherishing the memories we had made.

As we began our journey back to Casablanca, a wave of realization washed over me: my incredible, activity-packed trip was coming to an end. But before bidding farewell, we shared one last memorable dinner with our team, both from Morocco and Nigeria. It was an emotional moment as we hugged our newfound friends, grateful for the unforgettable experiences we shared.

BEAUTIFUL GOODBYES

Here are the top five fascinating facts about the beautiful city of Marrakech:

Marrakech is often called the “Red City” due to the distinctive red sandstone used in its buildings and ramparts, which give the city its iconic warm hue.

This famous square is the heart of Marrakech and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It comes alive with street performers, food stalls, musicians, and storytellers, offering a vibrant cultural experience.

World Heritage site. It comes alive with street performers, food stalls, musicians, and storytellers, offering a vibrant cultural experience. Marrakech is home to stunning historical sites such as the Bahia Palace, the Saadian Tombs , and the Majorelle Garden, which Yves Saint Laurent once owned.

, and the which once owned. The city’s ancient Medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a maze of narrow streets filled with bustling souks where you can find everything from spices and textiles to traditional Moroccan lamps and carpets.

Marrakech hosts a variety of cultural festivals throughout the year, including the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Popular Arts Festival, showcasing the city’s rich artistic heritage and contemporary creativity.

MOTUNDE’S CLOSING NOTE

From the busy streets of Casablanca to the calm blue beauty of Chefchaouen, and the old stories of Tangier to the exciting vibe of Marrakech, each city left its special mark. Exploring Morocco’s lively cities and rich traditions filled us with unforgettable memories and a newfound love for the Kingdom of Light.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Moroccan National Tourism