Discover the Exquisite Showcase of African Opulence as Africana Live takes Hackney by Storm

The Africana Group, known for its innovative explorations of African culture, design and lifestyle, has become synonymous with African luxury on the continent.

The group is leveraging the global obsession with Nigerian culture, lifestyle and fashion and positioning itself as a destination point for the diaspora looking to experience the best the continent has to offer in fashion and lifestyle by bringing culture to the British luxury market with a three day experiential residency, The Africana Experience Live.

Charles Oronsaye, CEO and Founder of Africana Group, worked with producer Sally Ogbonna and event planner Bhavini Kaher to transform Indra Studios in Hackney into an immersive sensory delight that allowed guests to experience Africana’s diverse lifestyle offerings, while enjoying stunning art, Nigerian music and cuisine.

The three day event opened with the debut of the ‘Art of Life’ collection, a stunning fusion of urban wear and accessories. The collection was debuted as a presentation to allow the guests explore the collection more intimately as Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms DSF worked the crowd and MC Osi Suave welcomed guests.

Guests were encouraged to interact with the new collection and granted exclusive access to purchase pieces from the latest limited collection, as well as the rest of the Africana Group’s product and lifestyle offerings.

Guests also had the rare opportunity to interact with the work of visionary Cameroonian artist Beya Gille-Gacha, who was the artist-in-residence for African Experience Live. Dj Spruha and Dj Tex transported guests onto the eclectic dancefloors of Lagos, Accra and Joburg through eclectic mixes that traversed the sonic landscapes of Afrobeats, Amapiano and Hip-life.

On the final day, Joy Osadolor, representing the Africana team, delivered heartfelt gratitude and expressed optimism for the future. Leading the talented sales team, including two exceptional staff members from Nigeria, Joy ensured that every guest enjoyed a refreshing and seamless shopping experience, encapsulating the essence of Africana’s dedication to excellence.

Speaking at the event, Group CEO Charles Orosanye said,

Our goal at the Africana Group is to elevate the African cultural landscape. The Africana Experience Live was just another milestone on that project and its success is a testament to our commitment to impact and our relentless pursuit of excellence.

Building on the success of Africana Experience Live in London, Africana will launch its next brand activation in July in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This exciting event will further the brand’s mission of celebrating and amplifying African creativity, uniting fashion, art, and community on an even grander scale.

About Africana

Africana is a Pan-African lifestyle brand with a global vision, dedicated to elevating style and confidence through a unique fusion of tradition and contemporary design. Africana Experience Live epitomizes this commitment, showcasing the pinnacle of African creativity to a global audience. From its heritage-rich beginnings, Africana has blossomed into a global emblem of African elegance and innovation.

For more information or enquiries, reach out to Chibuike Anyim at [email protected] or the Africana team at [email protected] or call +234 818 518 8599.

Sponsored Content