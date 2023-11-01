Connect with us

Events News Promotions

The Grand Macallan Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Events Promotions

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Events Promotions

Discover TECNO's Presence and Elegance at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Events Promotions

She Leads Africa’s Mission to Empower African Women: Count Down to SLAY Summit 2023

Events Promotions Style

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

Events Music Scoop

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

Events News Promotions

2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

Events

The Grand Macallan Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-R: Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Charles Oronsaye, Founder Africana Couture Nigeria; Trade Marketing Manager – The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi

On a recent Friday night in Wuse 2, Abuja, something truly stylish happened. Some of the capital city’s most affluent people gathered to celebrate whisky at its finest, serving runway-worthy looks.

Held at the upscale Tar Tar Restaurant in Abuja, the grand event marked the launch of The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO — a testament to the Scotch brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and delivering the ultimate sensorial experience.

The distinguished guests, which included Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Founder Africana Couture Nigeria, Charles Oronsaye; Edoro Abebe, Group CEO, The Vanilla Group; CEO, Zod International, Samer Zod and more, were taken on an immersive journey of the whisky brand.

Manager, Play Network, Tosin Okekumata

Founder Africanah Couture, Charles Oronsaye

Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations, MultiChoice Nigeria, Shumani Gereda

Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi

While The Macallan has stood the test of time, with nearly two centuries of heritage, the unveiling of the Double Cask 30 YO whisky in Abuja underscores the brand’s commitment to setting new standards of whisky appreciation, and its efforts to expand its footprints in Nigeria.

L-R: Chief Operating Officer, Kohath Investment Group, Thomas Eloramo; Trade Marketing Manager – The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi

L-R: Trade Marketing Manager – The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; CEO, Zod, Samer Zod and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi

The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO joins the brand’s M Collection, the Harmony Collection, and the Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO in Nigeria’s thriving whisky market in the span of four months.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…
css.php