The Grand Macallan Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

On a recent Friday night in Wuse 2, Abuja, something truly stylish happened. Some of the capital city’s most affluent people gathered to celebrate whisky at its finest, serving runway-worthy looks.

Held at the upscale Tar Tar Restaurant in Abuja, the grand event marked the launch of The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO — a testament to the Scotch brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and delivering the ultimate sensorial experience.

The distinguished guests, which included Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Founder Africana Couture Nigeria, Charles Oronsaye; Edoro Abebe, Group CEO, The Vanilla Group; CEO, Zod International, Samer Zod and more, were taken on an immersive journey of the whisky brand.

While The Macallan has stood the test of time, with nearly two centuries of heritage, the unveiling of the Double Cask 30 YO whisky in Abuja underscores the brand’s commitment to setting new standards of whisky appreciation, and its efforts to expand its footprints in Nigeria.

The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO joins the brand’s M Collection, the Harmony Collection, and the Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO in Nigeria’s thriving whisky market in the span of four months.

