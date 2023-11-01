Dr. Busola Tejumola Joins International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as Distinguished Member



The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recently elected MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr. Busola Tejumola, among its latest distinguished members.

Dr. Tejumola joins the ranks of distinguished Nigerians who have made their mark on the world stage, including luminaries like John Ugbe, CEO of West Africa MultiChoice, who was inducted earlier this year; as well as John Momoh, CEO of Channels TV; Taj Adepetu, CEO of Media Conglomerate Group 8; Moses Babatope, Executive Director of FilmOne Entertainment; and Femi Odugbemi, Executive Producer of Zuri24 Media, all of whom are members of the academy.

Dr. Tejumola’s appointment to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences reflects her unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of television content, her steadfast dedication to promoting cultural diversity, and her tireless efforts to showcase the very best in global television programming.

Her commitment to pushing the boundaries of television content has opened doors for African voices and stories, promoting cultural diversity and bridging gaps on a global scale. Her visionary leadership has also not only raised MultiChoice to new heights but has also left an enduring imprint on the international television landscape.

The appointment comes as MultiChoice’s Africa Magic channel, which falls under Dr. Tejumola’s purview, turns 20 this year. Over the past two decades, the channel has hit a lot of notable milestones.

In recent years, under Dr. Busola’s leadership, the channel has produced The AMVCAs, Big Brother Naija, and a host of other shows.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences brings together over 800 entertainment and media executives from across the globe who share a common passion for advancing the art and science of television. As members, they benefit from a global network of industry leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, founded in 1969, is an institution with a vital mission to recognise and celebrate excellence in television programming produced outside of the United States. It is also the organisation behind the International Emmy Award, an accolade that signifies the highest level of achievement in the world of television.