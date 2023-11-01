Connect with us

Scoop

Rent, Personal Education & Japa are Top 3 Saving Goals for Nigerians, According to PiggyVest Savings Report ‘23

Music Scoop

Spotify Celebrates Nigerian Creatives at #SpotifyPodcastsLagos & #SpotifyAfrobeats Events in Lagos

News Scoop

Dr. Busola Tejumola Joins International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as Distinguished Member

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

Events Music Scoop

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

News Scoop

Victor Osimhen Makes History at 2023 Ballon d’Or

Scoop

Meet Lola Mewu, the Artist Setting A 72-hour Guinness World Record for the Longest Painting Marathon

Scoop

Rita Dominic-Anosike Takes the Reins at Miss Nigeria: 'We Want Every Young Woman in Nigeria to Believe in Herself'

Events Inspired Scoop

#TFAA17: Tobi Bakre, Asake, Veekee James and Victor Fatanmi Among Winners at The Future Awards Africa

Music Scoop

Tyla talks Global Success of "Water", Debut Album & Being a Fangirl to Tems on "The Dotty Show"

Scoop

Rent, Personal Education & Japa are Top 3 Saving Goals for Nigerians, According to PiggyVest Savings Report ‘23

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PiggyVest, formerly known as piggybank.ng, a leading online savings and investing platform in Nigeria, has published its first ever annual savings report.

According to the savings platform, the survey was carried out between April and May this year, and thousands of Nigerians—of different ages, genders, and income brackets—were surveyed about their saving and spending habits. The respondents were also asked about debt, unplanned expenses, and their financial plans for the future.

In their findings, more than 3 in 10 Nigerians report being in debt, while many are saving towards rent, japan, and education, the PiggyVest Savings Report 2023 reveals.

According to the press release, “emigration from Nigeria—colloquially known as Japan—is the third most common goal among Nigerian income earners. This follows a trend of Nigerians seeking to relocate in search of better economic opportunities and professional growth. Other savings goals in the top 3 are rent/housing and personal education.

The report explores various aspects of financial wellbeing, including income, saving and spending habits, emergency funds, unplanned gifts and expenses, debt, and future financial plans. It is based on insights obtained from a survey of over a thousand Nigerians of different ages, genders, and income brackets.

Another key finding from the report concerns black taxes and debt. Over 4 in 5 Nigerian income earners pay black tax, the report reveals, making it a significant expense category for many Nigerians. Also, more than 3 in 10 Nigerians report being in debt to family and friends, a loan app, a bank, or other sources.

The report isn’t entirely grim, however. From the findings, the culture of saving is still alive and well in Nigeria. 79% of Nigerians report having a savings habit, with 64% saving consistently and 15% saving occasionally.”

Odun Eweniyi, co-founder and chief operating officer of PiggyVest, said, “This report is a testament to PiggyVest’s commitment to financial empowerment and inclusivity. It shows us where we are, what we’ve done, and what we’ve yet to do.

At PiggyVest, we believe in equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to secure their financial future, and this report underscores our dedication to that mission.”


Click here to download the full report.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…
css.php