Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween
Celebrities never miss a chance to steal the spotlight, and when it comes to Halloween, they take it to a whole new level. The stars donned their most creative and jaw-dropping costumes for the weekend leading up to the spookiest day of the year. From iconic TV and movie characters to creative couples costumes, these celebs brought their A-game to the Halloween festivities.
Paris Hilton supported her friend Britney Spears by dressing in the iconic air hostess outfit from the “Toxic” music video, while Adele performed her Las Vegas show dressed as Morticia Addams. Other stars, like Ice Spice, Saweetie, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey, channelled iconic TV and movie characters.
Take a look at your favourite celebrity looks from the pre-Halloween weekend of 2023.
Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe
Lizzo as Tina Turner and Elvira
Adele as Morticia Addams
@adeleslyrics adele dressed up as Morticia Addams for Halloween🎃 #adele #halloween #fy #foryoupage #blowthisup #viral #fypシ ♬ original sound – adele
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears and Katy Perry
Keke Palmer as Bride of Frankenstein
Megan Thee Stallion as a Flower
Halle Bailey and DDG as Justice and Lucky From “Poetic Justice”
Chlöe as Daenerys Targaryen From “Game of Thrones” and as Cat Woman
Hailey and Justin Bieber as Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Rubble
Ice Spice as Betty Boop
Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands
Demi Lovato as Snow White
Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams
Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian
