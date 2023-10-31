Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Cast of Funke Akindele's Upcoming Film "A Tribe Called Judah"

Movies & TV News Promotions

Netflix's Latest Hit: 'Magenta Coal' Claims the Top Spot in 24 Hours

Movies & TV Nollywood

These Are The 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Winners

Movies & TV

Meet the Stars of Showmax's "Bae Beyond Borders", a Naija-Mzansi Dating Reality TV Show

Movies & TV Nollywood

AFRIFF 2023 to Open with Lonzo Nzekwe's Crime Thriller "Orah"

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

4 Things You Should Know About “University of Cruise” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie, Amanda Dara & Esther Agunbiade

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Connie Chiume, and Desmond Dube, Star in South African Netflix Series 'Magenta Coal'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Films Selected for Screening at AFRIFF 2023

Movies & TV

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Celebrities never miss a chance to steal the spotlight, and when it comes to Halloween, they take it to a whole new level. The stars donned their most creative and jaw-dropping costumes for the weekend leading up to the spookiest day of the year. From iconic TV and movie characters to creative couples costumes, these celebs brought their A-game to the Halloween festivities.

Paris Hilton supported her friend Britney Spears by dressing in the iconic air hostess outfit from the “Toxic” music video, while Adele performed her Las Vegas show dressed as Morticia Addams. Other stars, like Ice Spice, Saweetie, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey, channelled iconic TV and movie characters.

Take a look at your favourite celebrity looks from the pre-Halloween weekend of 2023.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Lizzo as Tina Turner and Elvira

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Adele as Morticia Addams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

@adeleslyrics adele dressed up as Morticia Addams for Halloween🎃 #adele #halloween #fy #foryoupage #blowthisup #viral #fypシ ♬ original sound – adele

 

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears and Katy Perry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Keke Palmer as Bride of Frankenstein

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Megan Thee Stallion as a Flower

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Halle Bailey and DDG as Justice and Lucky From “Poetic Justice”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Chlöe as Daenerys Targaryen From “Game of Thrones” and as Cat Woman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Hailey and Justin Bieber as Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Rubble

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by $ a W ee T ii E ❄️ (@saweetie)

Demi Lovato as Snow White

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos
css.php