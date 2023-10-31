Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

Celebrities never miss a chance to steal the spotlight, and when it comes to Halloween, they take it to a whole new level. The stars donned their most creative and jaw-dropping costumes for the weekend leading up to the spookiest day of the year. From iconic TV and movie characters to creative couples costumes, these celebs brought their A-game to the Halloween festivities.

Paris Hilton supported her friend Britney Spears by dressing in the iconic air hostess outfit from the “Toxic” music video, while Adele performed her Las Vegas show dressed as Morticia Addams. Other stars, like Ice Spice, Saweetie, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey, channelled iconic TV and movie characters.

Take a look at your favourite celebrity looks from the pre-Halloween weekend of 2023.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

Adele as Morticia Addams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears and Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Keke Palmer as Bride of Frankenstein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Megan Thee Stallion as a Flower