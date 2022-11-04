Connect with us

Beyoncé, JAY-Z & the Kids transform into “The Proud Family” for Halloween

Published

45 mins ago

 on

For Halloween, The Carters transform to “The Proud Family” – the beloved Disney animated series – and it’s giving everything it’s supposed to give!

Beyoncé shared the photo on Instagram and she wrote a caption for it (Yes! She did): “Family every single day and night.”

Blue Ivy played the role of lead character Penny Proud, Sir and Rumi dressed as Bebe and CeCe, while JAY-Z dressed as Oscar Proud. Beyoncé took on two roles – as Trudy Proud and Suga Mama.

The Proud Family from Disney+ Photo Credit: Disney+

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Photo Credits: @beyonce | Disney+

