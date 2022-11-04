Sweet Spot
Beyoncé, JAY-Z & the Kids transform into “The Proud Family” for Halloween
For Halloween, The Carters transform to “The Proud Family” – the beloved Disney animated series – and it’s giving everything it’s supposed to give!
Beyoncé shared the photo on Instagram and she wrote a caption for it (Yes! She did): “Family every single day and night.”
Blue Ivy played the role of lead character Penny Proud, Sir and Rumi dressed as Bebe and CeCe, while JAY-Z dressed as Oscar Proud. Beyoncé took on two roles – as Trudy Proud and Suga Mama.
Check on it!
View this post on Instagram