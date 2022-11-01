Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have Another Bun in the Oven & it’s a Baby Girl!

Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi and Tanzanian music star Vanessa Mdee have announced that they’re expecting baby number 2, a baby girl.

They made the announcement via their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday. The couple have one child, Seven, together, whom they welcomed September 2021.

Speaking exclusively PEOPLE, the couple said: “We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD’s favour. We are overjoyed.”

Photo Credit: @vanessamdee