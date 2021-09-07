Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have a Bun in the Oven!

Nigerian-American singer and “Power” star actor Rotimi has announced he is expecting a baby with his fianceé, Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee.

Congratulations are in order for the couple who got engaged in December 2020, as they set to welcome their first child together.

Rotimi and Vanessa made the big reveal on social media with adorable family photos revealing Vanessa’s cute baby bump.

Rotimi wrote,

My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have! 🕊

Vanessa also had this to say in her caption: “The greatest gift of all, THANK YOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed. Isaiah 55:2 – Al your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children 🤍”

Photo Credit: @rotimi