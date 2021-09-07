Birthday Girl Eniola Badmus is Super Excited for the Gift of Life

Connect with us
Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Badmus is a year older today and she has shared beautiful photos of different lovely looks to celebrate the special day.

Captioning the photos, the “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” actor wrote:

If there is anything that the last 365 days had taught me, is the act of CONSTANT AND CONSCIOUS GRATITUDE. A whole lot of things had happened within me and around me but God has chosen to keep us and keep our name high irrespective of all.

I am super excited for the gift of life, for good friendships, and amazing fans/followers whose prayers and supports have kept me going, always.

God, I can’t be grateful enough and I pray that you perfect all that concerns me and continue to let my light SHINE because you have just started.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SENATOR BADOSKY, BUSTY, GBOGBO BIGZ GIRL, OMO OLOGO.

Eniola further posted more photos on Instagram and this time, she wrote in the caption:

CAN’T LIE I’M CRUSHING ON MYSELF
As I turn a year older today, I’m thankful for the people around me and the gift of being alive. Happy Birthday to me.
I’m not holding back any joy today. I will love every minute of today and laugh as much as possible because it is my day. Heartfelt Birthday to me

Photo Credit: @eniola_badmus |  @hoorllar  & @sunmisola_olorunnisola

