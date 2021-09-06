Connect with us
Cardi B & Offset’s Baby Boy Is Here!

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset on the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

Cardi B shared the news via Instagram on Monday, revealing that her baby boy was born on Saturday, September 4. “9/4/21,” the singer captioned the photo which showed her still in her hospital bed cradling her baby, with Offset beside them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The duo are already parents to daughter Kulture, 3.

Cardi first surprised fans with the news of her pregnancy in June 2021, while performing at the BET Awards with her husband Offset and his group Migos.

