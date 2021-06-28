Connect with us

Yay! Cardi B is Expecting Baby Number 2

Cardi B is pregnant with baby number 2.

The rapper made the big reveal while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards.

Cardi joined the group for the performance of their song “Type S—” after the trio concluded “Straightenin.” A transparent strip in the abdomen showed Cardi’s growing tummy as she took the stage in a black bodysuit studded with rhinestones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

Kulture, who will turn three in July, is the couple’s first child. Offset has three children from previous relationships: Kalea, Kody and Jordan.

“#2! ♥️” Cardi B captioned her baby bump photo on Instagram announcing the happy news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The happy expectant father also shared a photo of himself and Cardi on stage on his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

