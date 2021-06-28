Burna Boy wins 3rd BET Award for Best International Act | See The Full List

For the third consecutive time, Burna Boy is the winner of the BET Awards Best International Act category. He won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards.

The superstar was nominated in the same category alongside other international stars such as Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France), and Wizkid.

The “Year of the Black Woman” was the theme of the 21st annual BET Awards, which took place on Sunday night. Taraji P. Henson hosted the event from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience was present for the first time since the outbreak began.

H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Migos, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Andra Day, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo, and Rapsody were among the musicians who performed live at the event.

This year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award was also given to Queen Latifah.

Among the wins were Naomi Osaka for Sportswoman of the Year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” for Best Collaboration, H.E.R. for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Giveon for Best New Artist, and Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor.

See the full winners list:

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Album of the Year

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby

“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (WINNER)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson