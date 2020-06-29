Burna Boy Wins BET Awards’ Best International Act | Full List

Burna Boy is still winning big, and he is the winner of the BET Awards‘ Best International Act category.

The “African Giant” was nominated in the said category along with other international stars such as Innoss’B from DRC, SA singer Sho Madjozi, U.K. acts Dave & Stormzy, and France’s Ninho & S.Pri Noir.

The event this year took place virtually due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell presented the award to Burna Boy, who gave his acceptance speech virtually. In his acceptance speech, the Afrobeat star said:

I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.

The award show was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, with performances from stars like Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady.

Megan Thee Stallion, who received five nominations, bagged two awards. And Blue Ivy Carter won her very first BET Award with mum Beyonce for the track “Brown Skin Girl“, which also featured Saint JHN and Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

See the full list of winners below:

Album of the Year

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion