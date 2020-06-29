Connect with us

Burna Boy Wins BET Awards' Best International Act | Full List

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby... Come to Life in Efe Irele's Horror Film "Manifestation" | Trailer

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

Get To Know "I May Destroy You" Actress Weruche Opia in our Exclusive Interview

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Rewatch Mercy Aigbe's "Victims"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the #BBNaija Reunion Show

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

"My self-confidence came from being disregarded by people" Tacha on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch "Rosemary's Fight"

Burna Boy is still winning big, and he is the winner of the BET Awards‘ Best International Act category.

The “African Giant” was nominated in the said category along with other international stars such as Innoss’B from DRC, SA singer Sho Madjozi, U.K. acts Dave & Stormzy, and France’s Ninho & S.Pri Noir.

The event this year took place virtually due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell presented the award to Burna Boy, who gave his acceptance speech virtually. In his acceptance speech, the Afrobeat star said:

I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.

The award show was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, with performances from stars like Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady.

Megan Thee Stallion, who received five nominations, bagged two awards. And Blue Ivy Carter won her very first BET Award with mum Beyonce for the track “Brown Skin Girl“, which also featured Saint JHN and Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

See the full list of winners below:

Album of the Year
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé
“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
“Kirk, “DaBaby
“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch *WINNER
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo *WINNER
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown *WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos *WINNER
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” *WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby *WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” *WINNER
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor *WINNER
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch *WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” *WINNER
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
“Queen & Slim” *WINNER
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae *WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan *WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles *WINNER
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James *WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” *WINNER
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer” *WINNER
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) *WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
