Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists

The top 15 semi-finalists for the 2020 Miss Earth Nigeria beauty pageant have been unveiled as the platform prepares to crown the next title holder.

” While there have been numerous natural beauties who entered the competition, the organization made sure to include intelligence, wit and eloquence, public approval, personality and environmental-cause’ sincerity, the core standards in choosing the 15 candidates who will move forward. We’ve carefully checked-out their performances through the series of group chat and zoom discussions, assignments, online voting, virtual live chat interviews, and their daily eco-posts.”

See the 15 semi-finalists below;