Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The top 15 semi-finalists for the 2020 Miss Earth Nigeria beauty pageant have been unveiled as the platform prepares to crown the next title holder.

The announcement which was made via the Miss Earth Nigeria official Instagram page said;

” While there have been numerous natural beauties who entered the competition, the organization made sure to include intelligence, wit and eloquence, public approval, personality and environmental-cause’ sincerity, the core standards in choosing the 15 candidates who will move forward. We’ve carefully checked-out their performances through the series of group chat and zoom discussions, assignments, online voting, virtual live chat interviews, and their daily eco-posts.”

See the announcement here;

View this post on Instagram

MISS EARTH NIGERIA 2020 TOP 15 To live up with the expectation of sending a worthy, high caliber earth ambassador, the Miss Earth Nigeria organization, meticulously selected its' Top 15 semi-finalists. While there have been numerous natural beauties who entered the competition, the organization made sure to include intelligence, wit and eloquence, public approval, personality and environmental-cause' sincerity, the core standards in choosing the 15 candidates who will move forward. We've carefully checked-out their performances through the series of group chat and zoom discussions, assignments, online voting, virtual live chat interviews, and their daily eco-posts. After evaluating their skills, attitude, and over-all outlook, we now reveal our official #MissEarthNigeria2020 Top 15 (in no particular order). 👼🌎🌬️🔥🌊🐘🌳 #MissEarth #missearthnigeria

A post shared by MissEarthNigeriaOfficial (@missearthnigeriaofficial) on

See the 15 semi-finalists below;

 

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

