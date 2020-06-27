Scoop
Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists
The top 15 semi-finalists for the 2020 Miss Earth Nigeria beauty pageant have been unveiled as the platform prepares to crown the next title holder.
The announcement which was made via the Miss Earth Nigeria official Instagram page said;
” While there have been numerous natural beauties who entered the competition, the organization made sure to include intelligence, wit and eloquence, public approval, personality and environmental-cause’ sincerity, the core standards in choosing the 15 candidates who will move forward. We’ve carefully checked-out their performances through the series of group chat and zoom discussions, assignments, online voting, virtual live chat interviews, and their daily eco-posts.”
See the announcement here;
See the 15 semi-finalists below;