BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

Events

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 2021 BET Awards were hosted by Taraji P. Henson and broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Your favourite stars got together to mark the “Year of the Black Woman” to honour trailblazing black women across the globe.

Music’s biggest stars went to the stage with unforgettable performances, from Andra Day and H.E.R. to DJ Khaled. During her turn on stage, Cardi B also revealed that she was expecting a child.

Our very own Burna Boy had the BEST NIGHT EVER – click here to find out how!

We’ve got all the must-see red carpet photos for you.

Check them out below.

***

Burna Boy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ChartsAfrica (@chartsafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard Hip-Hop (@billboardhiphop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jasmineispoppin

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

H.E.R.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Taraji P. Henson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Migos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Migos (@migos)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah)

Ciara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Jennifer Hudson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

Saweetie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie

Marsai Martin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alexander_armand (@alexander_armand)

Andra Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vice (@therealwourivice)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rosie_assoulin (@rosie_assoulin)

Issa Rae

Lil Nas X

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

Ashanti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashanti News (@ashantinews)

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Mereba

Sevyn Streeter

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Giveon

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon Bufford (@iambrandonbufford)

Lauren London

KJ Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Smith (@kjsmithofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Smith (@kjsmithofficial)

