BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards were hosted by Taraji P. Henson and broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Your favourite stars got together to mark the “Year of the Black Woman” to honour trailblazing black women across the globe.

Music’s biggest stars went to the stage with unforgettable performances, from Andra Day and H.E.R. to DJ Khaled. During her turn on stage, Cardi B also revealed that she was expecting a child.

Our very own Burna Boy had the BEST NIGHT EVER

Burna Boy

Chloe Bailey

H.E.R.

Taraji P. Henson

Megan Thee Stallion

Ciara

Jennifer Hudson

Saweetie

Marsai Martin

Andra Day

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Lil Nas X

Ashanti

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

Mereba

Sevyn Streeter

Zendaya

Giveon

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin

Lauren London

KJ Smith

