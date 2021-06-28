Events
BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards
The 2021 BET Awards were hosted by Taraji P. Henson and broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a star-studded lineup of performers.
Your favourite stars got together to mark the “Year of the Black Woman” to honour trailblazing black women across the globe.
Music’s biggest stars went to the stage with unforgettable performances, from Andra Day and H.E.R. to DJ Khaled. During her turn on stage, Cardi B also revealed that she was expecting a child.
Our very own Burna Boy had the BEST NIGHT EVER – click here to find out how!
We’ve got all the must-see red carpet photos for you.
Check them out below.
Burna Boy
Chloe Bailey
H.E.R.
Migos
Ciara
Sevyn Streeter
Zendaya
Giveon
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin
Lauren London
KJ Smith
