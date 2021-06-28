Priscilla Ojo Beaming In Her Graduation Photos Is The Sweetest Thing

The latest graduate is the lovely and brilliant Priscilla Ojo, who posted cap and gown photographs on Sunday.

Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, announced that she earned a bachelor’s degree from Babcock University. On Sunday, she graduated with the class of 2021.

“Educated. Blessed and Thankful. 👩🏽‍🎓”, she captioned the photos.

Her mum was super excited about her graduation as well. She wrote:

What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord🙏🏽 Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord. Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021 …… I Love you scatter…

Thanks for always making me proud. God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olori Alice Iyabo Ojo (@iyaboojofespris)

See more photos below:

Congratulations Priscilla.

Photo Credit: its.priscy