Efe Irele, Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo were ‘Baddies’ on the Black Carpet for Chinneylove Eze’s “Devil In Agbada” Premiere

The official premiere of Chinneylove Eze‘s latest movie “Devil In Agbada” held last night and the black carpet was taken over by stunning looks that gave us gangster vibes.

Starring Erica Nlewedim who also features in “Hire a Man”, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast, the film follows three young strangers who team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

“Devil In Agbada” is written and produced by Chinneylove Eze, who co-directs alongside Umanu Elijah. It also features Uzor Arukwe, Uchejombo, Alexx Ekubo, Nosa Rex, Etinosa Idemudia, Desmond Elliot, Akin Lewis, and Alexander Okeke. The movie will be in cinemas from 2nd July.

For the black carper theme, the idea was to come dressed like a devil in agbada or a motorbike baddie and it’s safe to say that everyone understood the assignment.

From the movie cast to the guests who graced the premiere with their presence, here’s a look at how these stars showed up and showed out at the premiere of “Devil In Agbada”.

Cast

Efe Irele

Erica Nlewedim

Linda Osifo

Uche Jumbo

Etinosa Idemudia

Nosa Rex

Alexx Ekubo

Uche Jumbo & Linda Osifo

Guests

Onyii Alexx

Dorathy

Enyinna Nwigwe

Nancy Isime

Tolanibaj

Mercy Eke

Ken Erics

Lucy Edet

Praise

MC Fish & Anita Joseph Olagunju

Tolu Bally

Denrele Edun & Frodd

Photo Credit: @devilinagbada