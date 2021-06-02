Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for "Devil In Agbada"

BN TV

Satisfy Your Snack Cravings with Zeelicious' Weight-Loss Oat Cookies Recipe

BN TV Music

Joeboy shares the Creative Process behind "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic" on "The Pod"

BN TV

Shopping, Food Adventure & Family Time - Eveything Dodos Uvieghara got Up To in Dallas

BN TV News

You Should See this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds" featuring Waje & Ubi Franklin

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie shares Lucrative Work from Home Jobs & Side Hustles in the Food Industry

BN TV

Tayo Aina's New Travel Vlog Explores Life in Port-Harcourt

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the Season Finale of of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

BN TV

Adanna Finally Got Vaccinated! See How it Went

BN TV

Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for “Devil In Agbada”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Brought to you by the producer of “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“, the highly-anticipated “Devil In Agbada” is set to hit the big screen on July 2nd.

Starring Erica Nlewedim who also features in “Hire a Man”, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast, the film follows three young strangers who team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

“Devil In Agbada” is written and produced by Chinneylove Eze, who co-directs alongside Umanu Elijah. It also features Uzor Arukwe, Uchejombo, Alexx Ekubo, Nosa Rex, Etinosa Idemudia, Desmond Elliot, Akin Lewis, and Alexander Okeke.

Watch the official trailer:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Satira Osamudiamen: The Line Between Discipline and Abuse

Your Better Self with Akanna: Don’t be Easily Swayed by Circuses and Bread

Buife Nomeh: 5 Essential Training Employees in SMEs Need

Mfonobong Inyang: Powerful Life Lessons about Children from “Queen of Katwe”

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: We Can Reduce Obstetric Fistula in Our Society by Ending Child Marriage
Advertisement
css.php