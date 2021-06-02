Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for “Devil In Agbada”

Brought to you by the producer of “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“, the highly-anticipated “Devil In Agbada” is set to hit the big screen on July 2nd.

Starring Erica Nlewedim who also features in “Hire a Man”, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast, the film follows three young strangers who team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

“Devil In Agbada” is written and produced by Chinneylove Eze, who co-directs alongside Umanu Elijah. It also features Uzor Arukwe, Uchejombo, Alexx Ekubo, Nosa Rex, Etinosa Idemudia, Desmond Elliot, Akin Lewis, and Alexander Okeke.

Watch the official trailer: