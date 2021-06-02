Movies & TV
Kemi Adetiba’s Forthcoming Project “Den Of Snakes” will be Here This Christmas
Kemi Adetiba has revealed that her forthcoming movie “Den Of Snakes“, which is a part of #KAVSecretProjects will be served this Christmas.
Without giving a specific date, Kemi left fans to anticipate after she shared a tweet that read, “DEN OF SNAKES” – Christmas 2021″.
Although the renowned filmmaker is yet to announce a release date for her highly anticipated “King Of Boys 2“, she hinted that “you might be quite lucky soon,” in response to a fan who tweeted, “KoB II, Gemini Season 2021🙏🥺”.
"DEN OF SNAKES" – Christmas 2021#KAVNotSoSecretAnymoreProject 😉
