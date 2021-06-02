Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba's Forthcoming Project "Den Of Snakes" will be Here This Christmas

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for "Devil In Agbada"

Career Inspired Movies & TV Music Scoop

Ifan Michael, Rema, Timilehin Bello & Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa "30 Under 30" 2021 List

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the Season Finale of of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae Kazim, Chidi Mokeme star in gritty war tale - "Pillars of Africa"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Charles Okpaleke is Developing a Storyline Based on 1993 Nigerian Airways Jet Hijack

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#WorldNoTobaccoDay 2021: These Nollywood Stars Are Taking a Stand Against Tobacco Product Promotion in Nigerian Films

Movies & TV Scoop

Fans Will Get to See their #BBNaija “Lockdown” Faves on June 17 during the Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Team Darey Gave it Their All in Episode 10 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba’s Forthcoming Project “Den Of Snakes” will be Here This Christmas

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba has revealed that her forthcoming movie “Den Of Snakes“, which is a part of #KAVSecretProjects will be served this Christmas.

Without giving a specific date, Kemi left fans to anticipate after she shared a tweet that read, “DEN OF SNAKES” – Christmas 2021″.

Although the renowned filmmaker is yet to announce a release date for her highly anticipated “King Of Boys 2“, she hinted that “you might be quite lucky soon,” in response to a fan who tweeted, “KoB II, Gemini Season 2021🙏🥺”.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Satira Osamudiamen: The Line Between Discipline and Abuse

Your Better Self with Akanna: Don’t be Easily Swayed by Circuses and Bread

Buife Nomeh: 5 Essential Training Employees in SMEs Need

Mfonobong Inyang: Powerful Life Lessons about Children from “Queen of Katwe”

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: We Can Reduce Obstetric Fistula in Our Society by Ending Child Marriage
Advertisement
css.php