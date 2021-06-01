Ifan Michael, Rema, Timilehin Bello & Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” 2021 List

Ifan Michael, Rema, Timilehin Bello, Amarachi Nwosu, Master KG, Wale Lawal, Cleo Johnson, Antonio Depina, and others have been included in Forbes Africa’s annual 30 Under 30 list, which highlights the continent’s talent pipeline.

It is the sixth edition of the list, which features Africans under 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, IT geeks, sports stars, and important creatives who are leading Africa.

Mr Eazi, Lloyd Harris, Siya Kolisi, Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Davido, Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Nasty C, and Wizkid have all been on the list in prior years.

This year’s list marks a historic turn as many businesses and brands were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Forbes editorial team curating the list sifted through countless nominations looking for resourcefulness and resilience in candidates, so crucial at this time in rebuilding and contributing to the African growth story. SNG Grant Thornton, their audit partner, as well as a panel of judges and subject-matter experts on the continent, validated their thorough investigation.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2021:

Nigeria:

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael – Creative artist & filmmaker.

Timilehin Bello – CEO and Founder of Media Panache.

Temidayo Oniosun – Founder of Space in Africa.

Amarachi Nwosu – self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted.

Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema) – Musician.

Wale Lawal – Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Republic.

Ghana:

Sepenica Darko – Founder of FarmerTribe Company

South Africa:

Cleo Johnson – Founder & Director of NUECLEO.

Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi – CEO of Basadi Logistics.

Deborah Mutwemwa – Founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated.

Bontle Tshole – CEO and Founder of BAAA Health.

Hertzy Kabeya – Founder and CEO of The Student Hub.

Mihlali Ndamase – Creative and Digital Influencer.

Kgaogelo Moagi (also known as Master KG) – Music Artist & Producer.

Li-Chi Pan – Art Director & Digital Influencer, Founder of Li Chi Pan Studios.

Julio “Beast” Bianchi – E-Gamer, FIFA Player.

Cheslin Kolbe – Rugby player.

Thabo Moloi – E-Gamer, FIFA Player.

Kabelo Motha (also known as Kabza De Small) – Producer & DJ.

Lukhanyo Am – Rugby player.

Uganda:

Brian Kakembo – Founder, and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

Felix Byaruhanga – Founder of Skyline media and Management LTD.

Kenya:

James Kang’aru Mwangi – Founder, and CEO of Epitome School of Chess.

Harrykrishna Niadassen Poonoosamy Padiachy, Mauritius, Founder of NKH Energy.

Namibia:

Reinhard Mahalie – Fashion stylist and founder of RM Fashion Styling

Zimbabwe:

Shakemore Timburwa – Founder of Energy Plus.

Tendai Kevin Zhou – Founder of VP Hostings.

Malawi:

Hayze Engola – Musician, Creative, & founder of KNQR Investments.

Zambia:

Tilka Paljk – Swimmer.

Cape Verde: