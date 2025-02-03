What Tems’ Grammy Win Means for the Nigerian Music Scene

On February 2nd, at the premiere ceremony of the 67th Grammy Awards, Tems was announced as the winner of Best African Music Performance for her incredible single, “Love Me Jeje,” cementing her status as the Nigerian-based act with the most Grammy Awards in history. This marked her second Grammy, following her joint win for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th edition for her contribution to Future‘s “Wait For You.” With this victory, Tems set multiple new records for the Nigerian music industry: she became the first Nigerian artist to win Best African Music Performance, the first Nigerian female artist to win the category, the most-awarded Nigerian-based artist in Grammys history, and the first female Nigerian-based artist to hold two Grammy awards.

Since her debut in 2019, Tems has amassed two Grammy Awards, four NAACP Image Awards, four BET Awards, five Headies Awards, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, one BET Hip-Hop Award, one iHeartRadio Music Award, a Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Award, and an Oscar nomination. These are milestones that often take legends decades to accumulate. Yet, Tems, born Temilade Openiyi, has secured them within just six years. Legendary status is not defined by the number of years in the industry but by the impact made, regardless of time. Tems is already a legend in the Nigerian music scene. While international recognition is not the sole measure of success, it aligns with the fundamental purpose of music: to reach audiences far and wide. Tems has not only placed Nigeria firmly on the global map but has also expanded the reach of Afrobeats and contributed immensely to the core of African music.

But what do these achievements mean for the Nigerian music scene?

Tems’ major breakthrough undeniably came through her contribution to Wizkid‘s global hit, “Essence.” Her soulful and melodic voice carried the track, helping it become one of the defining songs of the 21st century. However, since then, audiences have often viewed Tems through the lens of “Essence.” While she has nothing to prove to anyone, these latest recognitions solidify her as an artist outside the shadow of “Essence.” They also reinforce the importance of collaboration in music. “Essence” is one of the biggest songs Wizkid has ever made—and likely ever will. Yet, in Nigeria, achievements born from collaborations are often dismissed as “gum body,” implying a lack of individual merit. For years and around the world, artists have always worked together to push creative boundaries and achieve greater success. The Nigerian music industry must recognise that while Tems may have gained recognition through collaborations, it does not diminish her artistic ingenuity.

Tems’ historic win as the first Nigerian artist to claim Best African Music Performance also challenges the long-standing notion that the Nigerian music industry is overwhelmingly male-dominated. While it is true that female artists face greater hurdles in navigating the industry, we are inching toward a time when discussions of the “Big 3” or “Big 4” will no longer centre solely on male artists. A shift is occurring, one where female artists are beginning to receive the recognition and respect they have long deserved. Tems’ success is a testament to that shift, proving that talent and artistry transcend gender.

Ultimately, Tems’ win is more than just a personal milestone; it is a defining moment for Nigerian music. Her success challenges outdated industry narratives, affirms the power of collaboration, and reinforces the necessity of global visibility. Most importantly, it serves as a beacon of possibility for the next generation of Nigerian artists—especially women—who can now envision a world where their talents are recognised and rewarded on the biggest stages. Tems has proven that the path to greatness is not limited by geography or gender, and in doing so, she has redefined what it means to be a Nigerian artist on the world stage.