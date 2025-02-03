Dennis Isong: Common Mistakes in Buying Landed Property and How to Avoid Them

In 2021, Chinedu finally saved enough money to buy a plot of land in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. He was thrilled—after years of hard work, he was about to become a landlord. A friend introduced him to an agent who claimed to have a hot deal on a piece of land with valid documents. The pressure was on; the agent insisted, “If you don’t pay now, someone else will grab it.”

Chinedu acted quickly. He didn’t take the time to verify the land documents, check if the land was under government acquisition, or confirm the true owner. Within a month, he had built a fence and started laying the foundation. One morning, everything changed. Government officials arrived with bulldozers and demolished his structure. Years before, the land had been earmarked for road expansion. Chinedu tried to fight back, but it was too late—his entire investment was gone.

This situation reflects the harsh reality faced by many people in Lagos who neglect to conduct proper due diligence before purchasing a property. To avoid losing your hard-earned money, it’s crucial to steer clear of these common mistakes.

Failing to Verify the Title Documents

One of the biggest mistakes buyers make is failing to confirm whether the seller actually owns the land and whether the title documents are legitimate. Many fraudsters present fake documents, and some properties have multiple owners claiming rights to the same land.

Always request the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Deed of Assignment, Survey Plan, and Governor’s Consent (if applicable). Verify these documents at the Lagos State Lands Bureau to ensure their authenticity. Never rely on photocopies; always ask for original documents or certified true copies.

Ignoring Land Use and Government Acquisition Issues

Not all land is available for personal development. Some areas are subject to government acquisition, which means the government has plans for them—such as roads, estates, or public facilities. Many buyers unknowingly purchase these lands and later face demolition without compensation.

To avoid this issue, conduct a land search at the Lagos State Surveyor-General’s office to confirm that the land is free from government acquisition. Steer clear of lands classified as “committed,” which are already designated for government projects. If the land is under acquisition but can be excised, make sure that the excision process is completed before proceeding with the purchase.

Trusting Verbal Agreements and Not Having a Proper Contract

Many buyers, especially when purchasing family land (Omo Onile), mistakenly believe that shaking hands with the seller is enough to seal the deal. Some even accept receipts as proof of purchase. However, in Lagos, without a legal agreement, you do not truly own the land.

Always insist on a Deed of Assignment and ensure that it is registered at the Land Registry. It is advisable to work with a real estate lawyer to draft and review all agreements before making any payments. If you are dealing with family land, make sure that all family heads sign the documents to avoid future disputes.

Skipping Physical Inspection

Some people purchase land based on pictures, videos, or even Google Maps. However, nothing compares to physically visiting the property. There have been instances where buyers paid for a piece of land only to arrive and find swampy, unbuildable areas, or even someone else’s house on it!

To avoid such situations, it’s essential to visit the land at least twice—once during the dry season and once in the rainy season. This will help you check for potential flooding issues, assess soil quality, and evaluate accessibility. Additionally, it’s a good idea to talk to neighbours and residents to learn about the true history of the land.

Buying Without a Lawyer

Many buyers believe that hiring a lawyer is unnecessary and costly. However, in Lagos, real estate fraud is so prevalent that not using a lawyer can result in significant financial losses. Fraudulent sellers often exploit the fact that most buyers are unfamiliar with legal processes.

Always involve a real estate lawyer before making any payments. A lawyer will review all documents, conduct due diligence, and ensure that your interests are protected. If the seller tries to discourage you from using a lawyer, consider that a red flag—it’s best to walk away.

Not Investigating the Seller’s Background

Many people fall victim to fraudulent sellers who disappear after collecting payments for land. Some Omo Onile families sell the same piece of land multiple times, resulting in ongoing court battles.

To avoid this, always ask for the seller’s identification and verify their identity. If you’re purchasing from an estate developer, research their reputation by checking past projects and customer reviews. Additionally, speak with neighbours or community leaders to confirm the true ownership of the land.

Rushing to Buy Because of Cheap Prices

If the price of land seems too good to be true, it likely is. Many scammers attract buyers with extremely low prices, only for them to later find out that the land is either stolen, embroiled in a dispute, or unsuitable for construction.

Always compare prices with similar properties in the area. If there is a significant difference, proceed with caution. Don’t succumb to pressure for “urgent sales”—take your time to verify all the details.

Protect Yourself Before You Regret

Purchasing property in Lagos without conducting proper due diligence is like jumping into a deep river with your eyes closed. You may believe you’re getting a great deal, but a single misstep can cost you everything.

Before paying for any land or house, you should verify all documents, check for government acquisition issues, conduct a physical inspection, involve a lawyer, and thoroughly investigate the seller.

No matter how enticing the deal may seem, never rush into a decision. Making a mistake could result in years of legal battles to recover your money—if you manage to recover it at all. Be wise. Protect your investment by performing due diligence before buying any property in Lagos.

***

Feature Image by Rangoni Gianluca for Pexels