Sweet Spot
From Tomike to Keon: 10 Celebrity Babies We Are Currently Crushing On
Looking to be distracted for a minute by a plethora of cute babies? We’ve rounded up some of the cutest celebrity baby photographs that are likely to make that happen.
As you probably know by know, some of your favourite celebrities recently welcomed their newborn, and many of them have given their kids their own Instagram accounts, making our IG feeds flooded with adorable photos, and keeping us completely glued to seeing new ones regularly.
From Tomike Adeoye‘s namesake, Tomike, to Toyin Lawani and Eleora, to Adanna Steinacker and her mini-me, Ada, take a look through this gallery of some of our favourite babies are currently making us beam from ear to ear.
Baby Keon (Parents, Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman)
Baby Tomike (Parents, Tomike & Tosin Adeoye)
Baby Eleora (Parents, Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth)
Baby Ethan (Parents, Ify & Jude Okoye)
Baby Deja (Parents, Adekunle & Simi)
Baby Ada (Parents, Adanna & David Steinacker)
Baby Matthew (Parents, Mike & Perri Edwards)
Baby Zendaya (Parents, BamBam & Teddy A)
Baby Maya (Parents, Baskemouth & Elsie Okpocha)
Baby Oluwafikayomi (Parents, Toolz & Captain Demuren)
