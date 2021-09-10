Connect with us
From Tomike to Keon: 10 Celebrity Babies We Are Currently Crushing On

Looking to be distracted for a minute by a plethora of cute babies? We’ve rounded up some of the cutest celebrity baby photographs that are likely to make that happen.

As you probably know by know, some of your favourite celebrities recently welcomed their newborn, and many of them have given their kids their own Instagram accounts, making our IG feeds flooded with adorable photos, and keeping us completely glued to seeing new ones regularly.

From Tomike Adeoye‘s namesake, Tomike, to Toyin Lawani and Eleora, to Adanna Steinacker and her mini-me, Ada, take a look through this gallery of some of our favourite babies are currently making us beam from ear to ear.

Baby Keon (Parents, Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman)

Baby Tomike (Parents, Tomike & Tosin Adeoye)

Baby Eleora (Parents, Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baby Unknown (@kingeleora)

Baby Ethan (Parents, Ify & Jude Okoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jude okoye (@judeengees)

Baby Deja (Parents, Adekunle & Simi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Baby Ada (Parents, Adanna & David Steinacker)

Baby Matthew (Parents, Mike & Perri Edwards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Edwards (@matthewoedwards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Edwards (@matthewoedwards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Edwards (@matthewoedwards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Edwards (@matthewoedwards)

Baby Zendaya (Parents, BamBam & Teddy A)

Baby Maya (Parents, Baskemouth & Elsie Okpocha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

Baby Oluwafikayomi (Parents, Toolz & Captain Demuren)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

