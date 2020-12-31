Connect with us

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

Your Front Seat View of Johnny Drille’s Virtual Edition of "Johnny's Room Live"

Wizkid’s "Made In Lagos" Album makes British Vogue’s "12 Best Albums Of 2020"

New Music + Video: Joey B feat. Sarkodie - Cold

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

Catch Sauti Sol's Serenading Performance in "A Sol Christmas"

Here's Everything that Went Down on Teni's Birthday | Watch “My XXXL Life“

New Music: Runtown - If E Happen For Lagos

New Video: Naira Marley - Chi Chi

DJ Spinall Explains "The Gift of Grace" on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

 on

That’s right – the talented Vanessa Mdee is about to be married to the man of her dreams, “Power” star and singer, Rotimi. The happy news was shared on Instagram, Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé captured in the sweet moment. Her diamond ring sits pretty on her left hand as the soon-to-be-married couple beam with happiness.

In his caption, Rotimi describes how he prayed his relationship with his soon-to-be bride yielding into something everlasting. He wrote:

She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.

Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you eveyrhing that you deserve. Nakupenda🕊💍 📶

See the priceless moment:

 

Check out the huge ring;

Congratulations to the happy couple!

