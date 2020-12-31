Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

That’s right – the talented Vanessa Mdee is about to be married to the man of her dreams, “Power” star and singer, Rotimi. The happy news was shared on Instagram, Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé captured in the sweet moment. Her diamond ring sits pretty on her left hand as the soon-to-be-married couple beam with happiness.

In his caption, Rotimi describes how he prayed his relationship with his soon-to-be bride yielding into something everlasting. He wrote:

She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance. Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you eveyrhing that you deserve. Nakupenda🕊💍 📶