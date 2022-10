Wizkid, Jada and Zion were out about last night in Doha serving sweetness and we’re here for it. The event: launch of Naomi Campbell‘s EMERGE initiative, which aims to give the next generation of creative talents from emerging regions a platform to grow and reach a wider audience.

Jada shared the photos today and they were all shades of beautiful. Scroll through for “BN Sweet Spot” of today!

Photo Credit: @jada_p__