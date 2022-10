Off the success of his “Jireh (My Provider)” with Lecrae and Happi, Afrobeats gospel music star Limoblaze has released a full body of work, an album titled “Sunday in Lagos”.

Apart from “Jireh (My Provider)” featuring Lecrae and Happi, the album has tracks with Banky W (Hossana) and Ada Ehi (Gold). Other featured acts are 1K Phew, Emandiong, and Dena Mwana.

