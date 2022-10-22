An Afrobeats “Jireh” Has Been Trending! Get to Know Limoblaze

When gospel singer Limoblaze recorded a song for a London performance with gospel rapper Lecrae, he probably didn’t know how much of a blessing it’d be to millions of people worldwide. After the performance, the song started going viral. Then they decided to make the Happi-produced track a full record, and the rest is history as they say.

In this exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Limoblaze talks about how the song was made, the impact it’s had on his career, and his upcoming projects.

Enjoy!

How does it feel to have a song that has blessed millions globally?

For one, it feels amazing to have a song that so many people know and has been a blessing to them. Secondly, being a performing artist, it is amazing to perform anywhere and have at least 30 to 40 percent of the audience know the song you’re performing.

Tell us about the creative process.

It started with my producer friend Happi making the flip. After he made the flip, Lecrae sent it to me and said “I think you would kill this.” We were supposed to perform together at a show somewhere in London. So I recorded it two days before the show. We performed it and people really loved it. It started going viral on the night of the show and we turned it into a full record and put it out. It has been amazing since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limoblaze (@limoblaze_)

What inspired the name Limoblaze?

The name Limoblaze come from my name Samuel Imo. If you put it together as one, you’ll get Samuelimo. So I took the Limo and added blaze at some point because something blazing is something on fire.

What was growing up like and how did it inspire your music career?

I grew up in a music-loving family. My Saturdays especially were characterized by Michael Jackson or Westlife and Backstreet Boys CDs playing in our house. So it was a very music-loving family and I think that has shaped me to become the artist that l am today.

What’s been the impact of “Jireh (My Provider)” on your career?

It has impacted my whole discography. More people have gotten to know me as an artist, checked out my previously released songs and are now more familiar with my name… that’s a blessing. And like I said earlier, just performing at an event and having a good percentage of the audience know your music is amazing.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

I don’t think I can point to one particular thing as the highlight of my career so far. I’ve had so many amazing things happen. I’ve been on tour for the last couple of months. I’ve been to different countries and had thousands of people come out; Uganda, Belgium, Netherlands, Ghana, Wales… so many places that I’ve been to. I had my headline show in London too and it was amazing to sell out the venue, have people come out and just spend their time with me.

What are you currently working on?

I have an album coming out on the 28th of October titled “Sunday In Lagos”. It is an amazing body of work that everyone should look out for.

Watch the music video for “Jireh” below:

Photo Credit: @otobiofficial