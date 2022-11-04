Connect with us

From the DMs to 5 Years as a Married Couple! Congratulations to Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Beyoncé, JAY-Z & the Kids transform into "The Proud Family" for Halloween

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have Another Bun in the Oven & it's a Baby Girl!

Take a Look at Daddy Wizkid, Zion & Jada in these Sweet Photos from Doha

Davido, Chioma & Ifeanyi Are Picture Perfect in this Family Photo

A Chance Encounter brought them Together, Now these Lookalikes are Best of Friends

Haute Mama! Kie Kie's Cutest Baby Bump Instagram Moments

Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard Are Engaged!

Take In The Sweetness Of Olamide & Paul’s Pre-Wedding Photos

From Tutor To Lover – It’s Time To #MeetTheWilsons22

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s been five years since Daniel Etim-Effiong and his wife Toyosi got married, and to celebrate, the actor shared one of their earliest messages, writing:

How it started ————-> How it’s going 😋

Grateful for 5 full years as husband to the beautiful Olaoluwatoyosi, who dropped her “tush” last name to take up mine.

You’ve made me a better man Toyosi and truly he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.

Happy anniversary my love 😘❤️

Daniel shared a photo from their wedding 5 years ago, as well as a current family portrait with the couple and their two kids.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)


Here’s a cute video from their traditional engagement:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

