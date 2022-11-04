From the DMs to 5 Years as a Married Couple! Congratulations to Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

It’s been five years since Daniel Etim-Effiong and his wife Toyosi got married, and to celebrate, the actor shared one of their earliest messages, writing:

How it started ————-> How it’s going 😋 Grateful for 5 full years as husband to the beautiful Olaoluwatoyosi, who dropped her “tush” last name to take up mine. You’ve made me a better man Toyosi and truly he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Happy anniversary my love 😘❤️

Daniel shared a photo from their wedding 5 years ago, as well as a current family portrait with the couple and their two kids.

Here’s a cute video from their traditional engagement:

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.