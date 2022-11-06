Take in All the Love & Beauty from Jimmie & Kanayo’s Wedding Ceremonies | #JimmiesKach22

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Media personality Jimmie Akinsola and brand consultant Kanayo Ebi tied the knot on Saturday in two beautiful ceremonies celebrating love and culture.

The day started with this lovely announcement video shared by the couple on Instagram for the #JimmiesKach22 wedding:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JIMMIE (@jimmieakinsola)

Traditional Engagement:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unique Saviour (@uniquesaviour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unique Saviour (@uniquesaviour)

White Wedding

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unique Saviour (@uniquesaviour)

Guests

Ebuka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Groom and Groovy

Groom and DJ Spinall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chyna Bee (@who_is_chynabee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tolani (@artistry_by_tolani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

