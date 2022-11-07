Maryam & Ridwan Had Their Beautiful Destination Wedding in Como, Italy – Enjoy Their Photos

Maryam and Ridwan are giving us the thrill of their beautiful destination wedding that was held in Camo, Italy. The lovebirds met for the first time at a family friend’s Thanksgiving dinner and a lovely relationship followed. Today, we get to see them tie the knot at their Nikkah wedding which was held after a grand Met Gala-themed wedding dinner.

Maryam made a gorgeous bride in her different looks and Ridwan came through dapper as well. They had such a lovely wedding with a total of 250 beautiful people in attendance. The reception party came with all the fun – you can literally feel the excitement from their wedding photos.

Enjoy their beautiful photos below and see Maryam’s insight into how this came to be.







Maryam’s insight into planning the big day:

We picked the destination for no reason other than it was pretty! We also wanted somewhere that wasn’t too far away by flight from Nigeria and from the US, so Europe was a happy medium.

Vendors came from referrals, we knew we wanted a team that was primarily Black/Nigerian. If we were going to be in a foreign land, we were going to be loud and proud. 😅 We found most of our vendors via Instagram and word of mouth! We had an amazing team mixed with locals and foreigners. Our family and friends ultimately helped pull it all together with planning and execution. Shoutout to Titi of Zapphaire Events! I also worked with an event stylist who helped bring ideas to life—with event themes and small event detailing.

We wanted intimate vibes but as the Nigerian firstborn children we both are, it wasn’t possible. Our wedding was 250 of our closest family and friends and it was a beautiful culmination of the shoulders of giants we stand on.





































Now, let’s have a look at the beautiful photos from Maryam and Ridwan’s grand Met-Gala-Themed wedding

Credits

Bride: @maryamalausa

Groom: @riddrose

Planner: @zapphaire_events

Photography: @timioshinstudios

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Wedding Dress: @garimonroferos

Reception Dress: @lenaberishaofficial

Bridal stylist: @lavish_bridal

Groom’s Tux: @lookslikeagoodman

Florist: @lakecomoflorist

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Hijab styling: @humairawaza

Bridesmaids makeup: @zakiyahshani

Bridesmaids dresses: @goddess_exclusive

DJ: @dj_baj

MC: @dayoice

Groomsmen Suits: @lookslikeagoodman

Invitations/Stationary: @sophscriptco

Welcome gala dress: @afrikcouture

Bridal Robe: @brideandmaidsfactory