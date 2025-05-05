Rhema and Ekhoe are Forever One! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Connect with us

One of the most beautiful things to exist is the sweet blend of love and culture, and Rhema and Ekhoe brought that magic to life with their lovely white and Edo wedding merger.

These two have found this love, and we can’t help but admire how it radiates so effortlessly. They had a white wedding with a traditional wedding twist, and it was a sweet blend of culture, style, and love. They first stepped out in classy white wedding outfits that exuded elegance at every turn. For the reception, they switched to regal Edo traditional outfits and gave us a full dose of culture and beauty. Every moment was simply a delight to behold! Their wedding photos are the perfect start to the week – you’ll love every frame as you scroll!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

       

          

    

       

             

     

      

             

    

        

         

Credits

Bride@heyrhema_
Groom@ekhoe_mate
Planner@bisolatrendybee @trendybeevents
Bridal stylist@thestyleinfidel
Wedding outfit@andreaiyamah.bride
Edo outfit@andreaiyamah.bride
Makeup: @blackrose_mua
Hairstylist@venuss_touch
Photography: @fisayoainaphotography
Videography@mcefilms
Content creator@capturedbyolajumoke
Decor@bluevelvetmarquee

 

