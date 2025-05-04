Connect with us

From Taking Her Photos in Church to Sliding Into Her DMs – Here's How #StOry25 Began

It’s so beautiful to see fate at play when it comes to bringing two people together. Victory’s first encounter with Stephanie was in church, where he took her photos.

He came across her Instagram page that same day and decided to reach out. During their conversation, they discovered an opportunity for them to visit an art gallery together, and this outing revealed that they had a lot in common. These similarities only brought them closer, forming a love that now binds them together. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, giving us a glimpse of how fate works in beautiful ways. Their pre-wedding photos and love story have us grinning – we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their love story below and see their civil wedding here:

How we met
By the groom, Victory:

Our first meeting was after a church service. I took a picture of her with a friend that day and I later found her on Instagram. As God would have it, she had free tickets for an art exhibition at the Tate Modern the following weekend, and I asked to tag along. Fortunately for me, only one of her friends showed up! I remember us looking at Cezanne’s art and talking for hours. I was intrigued by how her mind worked and how varied her interests were. We all had lunch afterwards, and that was the start of a beautiful friendship.

  

Our first date was at the Royal Museums in Greenwich, an area consisting of multiple museums, galleries, a cathedral, and British history – something I had discovered we were both highly interested in. We ended the beautiful date on a boat ride across the River Thames, and from that day onwards, I knew I would travel the world with Stephanie (we have been doing a stellar job so far!) I am so blessed to have found a soulmate and partner in life. Our court wedding was a beautiful full circle moment, as it took place across from where we had our first date. Now we are wrapping up the final chapter of #StOry25 in Nigeria with our family and friends!

      

