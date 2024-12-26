Unveiling a Magical Night: Moët & Chandon Lights Up the Festive Season in Lagos!

The Palms Mall in Lekki was transformed into a breathtaking spectacle as Moët & Chandon hosted its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Nigeria. This extraordinary event, a harmonious blend of elegance, sustainability, and festive cheer, set the tone for the holiday season in Lagos.

The star of the evening was the iconic Christmas tree—crafted from Moët & Chandon bottles sourced from across Lagos—a true testament to the Maison’s dedication to sustainability and creativity. Speaking on the significance of the tree, Osato Evbuomwan, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Nigeria, welcomed guests with heartfelt words;

This event is not just about lighting a tree; it is about lighting up our hearts and spirits as we come together to celebrate the magic of the season. Each bottle represents a story, a moment of joy, and a shared experience that brings us closer together.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmie Akinsola, was nothing short of magical. Guests were immersed in an enchanting atmosphere, featuring a gifting station where they filled personalized stockings with curated treasures and an interactive knowledge quiz about the Maison. Winners walked away with customized travel bags and bottles of Moët & Chandon, embodying the brand’s commitment to celebration.

Joanne Anyansi (Nikki and Tees) described the event as “breathtaking,” adding, “Both the tree and the experience have been full of warmth. Merry Christmas.”

Dr Onyii Azode, renowned for her chic sense of style, reflected on the season’s spirit;

Christmas is all about cheers. Everyone drops their sorrows for the holiday season. Moët & Chandon just reminded us about the reason for the season.

Omowunmi Dada applauded the Maison’s brilliance, saying;

The ambience, the lights, and the tree… This tree is the first of its kind here in Lagos, and I am glad we are celebrating that. It is a very creative work. I think it is ingenious.

The tree lighting ceremony wasn’t just an event—it was a celebration of the season’s essence and Moët & Chandon’s savoir-faire. As the tree lit up the night, guests raised their glasses in joyous toasts, leaving with high spirits and unforgettable memories.

This event not only marked the beginning of the festive season but also celebrated the Maison’s legacy as the champagne of celebration. For the next two weeks, Lagosians are invited to experience the magic of the Moët & Chandon Christmas tree, a shining reminder of the joy, togetherness, and elegance that define the season. Don’t miss the chance to create your own magical holiday memories with Moët & Chandon.

