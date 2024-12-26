Watch “Princess of Africa,” James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series “Hotel Palava” Season 1

If you love Nollywood comedy series and are looking for something new to entertain yourself, here is a Nigerian web series titled “Hotel Palava“, Season 1.

This show tells the story of two very different hotel receptionists who shape the fates of their guests. In Hotel Palava, viewers will meet Sabina, a devout religious fanatic, and Mathias, a crafty opportunist.

These two contrasting characters bring tension, drama, and plenty of laughs as they navigate the chaos and mishaps of hotel life. Each episode has a blend of humor, suspense, and unique insights into the lives of these hotel staff and their colorful guests

Directed by Benneth Nwankwo, for Chinystar Empire Productions and Executive produced by Maureen Amah, the series features a cast led by James Brown, Ekwutousi Philo, Dancephilos and, Maureen Amah alongside Ugo Obi, Elochukwu Ezeumeanya, Jessica Azuka, Vivian Okoye and others.

The series was shot in Awka, Anambra state and written by Vivian Chidera Obi and Ebuka Uzoechi best known for writing hit Nigerian High school web series, Class of Secrets.

Watch below

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 1

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 2

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 3

Watch all 9 Episodes Here

