Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Watch "Princess of Africa," James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series "Hotel Palava" Season 1

BN TV Events Movies Music Style

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

4 Premieres, 1 Fabulous Nollywood Week: See the Top Looks on This BN Style Roundup

Events Movies Nollywood Promotions

Lights, Camera, History 77: The Festac Conspiracy Brings the Past to Life in an Unforgettable Evening

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Culture Movies Promotions

WE ARE HERE: The Beeta Arts Festival Gears Up for its Fourth Edition

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

Showmax Brings Bold Women with Gripping Stories to Your Screen This December

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Events Movies Movies & TV Music News Promotions

Mark Your Calendars for EWL 2024: The Best of African Film, Fashion, Music, and More

Movies

Watch “Princess of Africa,” James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series “Hotel Palava” Season 1

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you love Nollywood comedy series and are looking for something new to entertain yourself, here is a Nigerian web series titled “Hotel Palava“, Season 1.

This show tells the story of two very different hotel receptionists who shape the fates of their guests. In Hotel Palava, viewers will meet Sabina, a devout religious fanatic, and Mathias, a crafty opportunist.

These two contrasting characters bring tension, drama, and plenty of laughs as they navigate the chaos and mishaps of hotel life. Each episode has a blend of humor, suspense, and unique insights into the lives of these hotel staff and their colorful guests

Directed by Benneth Nwankwo, for Chinystar Empire Productions and Executive produced by Maureen Amah, the series features a cast led by James Brown, Ekwutousi Philo, Dancephilos and, Maureen Amah alongside Ugo Obi, Elochukwu Ezeumeanya, Jessica Azuka, Vivian Okoye and others.

The series was shot in Awka, Anambra state and written by Vivian Chidera Obi and Ebuka Uzoechi best known for writing hit Nigerian High school web series, Class of Secrets.

Watch below

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 1

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 2

Hotel Palava Season 1 Episode 3

Watch all 9 Episodes Here

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php