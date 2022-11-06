Naima & Akin’s Love Journey Began With a Valentine’s Day Prank – Enjoy Their Pre-Wedding Photos

How Naima and Akin’s forever journey began makes us believe that love is sweet and sometimes funny. For them, it took a prank to realise that love was never really far away.

Love indeed had beautiful plans for these sweethearts. They had never gotten a chance to meet despite working in the same industry and having a number of mutual friends. Then one valentines day in 2017, Akin sent Naima an Instagram DM and she thought to pull a prank.

One thing led to another and today we get a glimpse of their beautiful love in their pre-wedding photos. Their pre-wedding photos have us completely excited and we’re sure you will love them too!

Enjoy their photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Naima:

Akin and I had mutual friends in the creative industry, he’s a fashion photographer and filmmaker and I used to be a model but we barely had the opportunity to meet. We followed each other on Instagram but we never spoke although our mutual friends would always mention our names when having conversations.

One valentines day in 2017, I posted a photo on Instagram and surprisingly he slid in my DM and he asked if I was interested in spending valentines day with him. Although I knew I wasn’t in Abuja at the time, I said yes for bants, just to see what he had to say.

We made plans only for me to disappoint him on valentines day by telling him I was joking and I was out of town. Then I promised to make it up to him when I got back. The rest they say is history. Lol.

Credits

Bride: @naaiyma

Groom: @akinwumiosunkoya

Photography: @topehorpload

Planners: @veezevents | @theplanningcomp

Vintage car: @chaufr.ng

Lilac dress: @styletemple

Groom’s Shirts: @asos

Naima’s Top: @rendolllagos

Orange dress: @jaeanahi

Suit: @mrfenbrand

Naima’s Trad look: @jaeanahi

Agbada: @reign_africa

Makeup: @dyanbeauty__ | @hermosaa_ng