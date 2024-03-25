The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2) Reunion Is Coming to Showmax This Wednesday | Watch the Trailer

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) season 2 reunion is almost here. Mark your calendars for March 27 because that’s when all the drama, surprises, and of course, the fashion will unfold on Showmax.

Media personality Latasha Ngwube is taking the reins as host, ready to dive into all the juicy gossip from season 2. Fans can expect the ladies to address burning questions, clear the air about rumours, and maybe even settle some scores – all in true Housewives fashion.

“I’m delighted to dive into the fabulous world of excitement and drama these ladies have created,” said Latasha on being host for the eagerly awaited Reunion show.

When asked what viewers should expect, she said, “As the first woman to ever host The Real Housewives reunion in Africa and as a huge fan of the show, getting to discuss some of my favourite moments and ask those burning questions thrills me. Expect it all! Big fashion! Laughter and emotions as we unpack the glamour, drama, and everything in an unforgettable season two!”

Speaking on the choice of Latasha as host of the RHOLagos Season 2 reunion, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said, “Latasha has been a pillar of Nigerian pop culture for many years now, making her the perfect host to spark engaging conversations among the ladies. With her vibrant energy and insightful approach, this reunion is set to be unforgettable.”

This season saw some serious shake-ups with the addition of two new housewives, fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and model Faith Morey. Plus, viewers got to see their favourite ladies including Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, and Mariam Timmer.

One of the biggest things fans are waiting to see is if Mariam and Toyin can patch things up after their falling out. And what about Dr. Rommel? Will the ladies finally confront him about the accusations he made during the season finale?

Catch up on all the past season drama (or relive it all over again) because you won’t want to miss this reunion.

You can binge-watch all 12 episodes of RHOLagos Season 2 on Showmax.

Watch the trailer below: