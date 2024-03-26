7 Films with the Most Nominations at the #AMVCA10

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) has unveiled its nominees. This annual ceremony celebrates the best in Pan-African film and television, recognising the remarkable contributions of filmmakers, actors, and technicians who elevate the continent’s entertainment scene.

This year’s AMVCAs has many contenders vying for the prestigious AMVCA trophy, and all eyes are on “Over The Bridge,” Tolu Ajayi‘s film that leads the pack with a whopping twelve nominations, followed closely by CJ Obasi‘s “Mami Wata” and Eku Edewor‘s “Breath Of Life” at eleven nominations.

Here’s a rundown of the films with the highest nominations and their categories:

“Over The Bridge” – Tolu Ajayi

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, “Over The Bridge” tells the story of Folarin Marinho (Ozzy Agu), an investment banker with secrets. Plagued by an alcohol problem and intermittent panic attacks, his life is turned upside down when his ethics are compromised over a controversial rail construction project.

Directed by Tolu Ajayi and written by Tosin Otudeko, it stars Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Joke Silva, Chimezie Imo, Paul Adams, Akin Lewis, Elma Mbadiwe, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle, Ropo Ewenla, Toyin Oshinaike and the late Sola Onayiga.

“Over The Bridge” has twelve nominations in these categories: Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor (Ropo Ewenla), Best Supporting Actress (Joke Silva), and Best Lead Actress (Segilola Ogidan).

“Breath of Life” – BB Sasore “Breath Of Life” is the story of Timi, a gifted man, whose world crumbles after a heartbreaking tragedy after a heartbreaking tragedy strikes his life. It’s not until Elijah, a humble and impoverished young man, steps in as his housekeeper, that Timi begins to see a glimmer of light. Through their years together, Timi not only learns to love Elijah but discovers a newfound purpose within the depth of his grief. Written and directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, “Breathe Of Life” stars Wale Ojo, Chimezie Imo, Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, Eku Edewor, Sam Dede, Tina Mba and Sambasa Nzeribe. “Breath Of Life” has eleven nominations in these categories: Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor (Ademola Adedoyin), Best Supporting Actress (Genoveva Umeh), and Best Lead Actor (Wale Ojo).

“Mami Wata“- CJ “Fiery” Obasi

A black-and-white fantasy thriller inspired by West African folklore, “Mama Wata” tells the story of two sisters, Prisca Evelyne Ily) and Zinwe (Uzoamaka Aniunoh) who must bridge the divide in their seaside village. Torn between loyalty to their water goddess and the allure of a new way of life, the sisters fight to restore harmony before their community is lost.

Written and directed by CJ “Fiery” Obasi, and produced by Oge Obasi, the film features a stellar cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie, Tough Bone, and Jakob Kerstan. It has garnered critical acclaim and awards nominations, including Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film at the Independent Spirit Awards and the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Make-Up, and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

“Mami Wata” has eleven nominations in these categories: Best Indigenous Language, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Movie, and Best Lead Actress (Evelyne Ily).

“Jagun Jagun” – Femi Adebayo

“Jagun Jagun” follows the story of “a bloodthirsty warlord who feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman.”

Co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, the action-adventure stars Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, and Yinka Quadri.

“Jagun Jagun” has ten nominations in the categories: Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa), Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actor (Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele D Icon), Best Supporting Actress (Fathia Balogun), and Best Lead Actor (Adedimeji Lateef).

“Blood Vessel” – Moses Inwang

Set in the agrarian town of Nembe before oil was discovered, “Blood Vessel” is a story of six young men brought together by chance who embarked on a perilous journey on the ocean inside a ship laden with stolen crude oil headed to Europe.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the survival drama stars Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

“Blood Vessel” has eight nominations in the categories: Best Cinematography, Best Movie, Best Art Direction, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Levi Chikere), Best Supporting Actress (Fathia Balogun), Best Lead Actress (Adaobi Dibor) and Best Lead Actor (David Ezekiel).

“The Black Book” – Editi Effiong

Marking Editi Effiong‘s directorial feature-length debut, “Black Book” is a story of a bereaved deacon who takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve his son after he is framed for a kidnapping.

The movie stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, and Bimbo Manuel.

“The Black Book” has five nominations in the categories: Best Movie, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actress (Bimbo Akintola), and Best Lead Actor (Richard Mofe-Damijo).

“A Tribe Called Judah” – Funke Akindele

The movie follows the story of a family of boys who decide to rob a small mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.

Co-directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, ATCJ features a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele, Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuso, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode, and Yvonne Jegede.

“A Tribe Called Judah” has five nominations in the categories: Best Movie, Best Writing In A Movie, Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actress (Funke Akindele), and Best Supporting Actor (Timini Egbuson).